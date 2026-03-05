IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Marshall Chapin, CEO of Grid AI Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

To begin the interview, Chapin provided an overview of GridAI’s core mission and the infrastructure challenges the company aims to address within the accelerating AI buildout.

“GridAI is a software and optimization company focused on one of the most urgent bottlenecks in the AI revolution: power availability and efficiency for data centers,” he said. “Global data center investment is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, and yet, in many markets, power — not land or chips — is the limiting factor. That’s where GridAI plays. Our platform orchestrates energy across the entire data center campus… to help data center operators get power faster, operate more reliably, and optimize cost.”

He then discussed the company’s operating model and emphasized that GridAI is already delivering real-world solutions in active deployments.

“We operate a software-led recurring revenue model designed to scale alongside AI campus growth. We’re not a concept-stage company. We’re supporting customers in the market today, which gives us real-world data and operational insights as we build out the next generation of our platform.”

Looking ahead, Chapin outlined the company’s priorities for the remainder of 2026.

“For 2026, it’s really about scaling with discipline. Operationally, our goals are to expand customer deployments, particularly tied to AI and high-density data center environments; continue advancing our software platform, especially around forecasting, optimization and automation; and convert operational learnings into repeatable, scalable offerings that drive recurring revenue… Electricity demand from AI workloads is rising rapidly, and we’re positioning GridAI as the trusted orchestration layer to help operators navigate that complexity more efficiently.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith for a conversation with Marshall Chapin, CEO of Grid AI Corp., as he discusses the company’s role in optimizing power infrastructure for AI data centers, its recurring revenue model and its strategy for disciplined growth in a rapidly evolving market.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies Corp. is focused on developing intelligent software and control platforms that optimize the interaction between data centers, the electric grid, on-site generation, and energy storage. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Grid AI Corp., the company enables hyperscalers and large energy consumers to accelerate data center deployment while improving reliability, economics, and grid integration.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://Grid-AI.com

