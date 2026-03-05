Silexion Therapeutics Urges Shareholders to Vote Ahead of March 16 Extraordinary General Meeting

Grand Cayman, Cayman Island, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company, reminds its shareholders of the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM"), scheduled to be held on March 16, 2026.

At the EGM, shareholders will be asked to vote on proposals relating to:

Authorized Share Capital Increase Proposal: An increase to the authorized share capital of the Company by 50,000,000 ordinary shares, from US$121,500 divided into 9,000,000 ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.0135 each (which is our current authorized share capital), to US$796,500 divided into 59,000,000 ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.0135 each.





Equity Incentive Plan Evergreen Increase Proposal: An amendment to the Silexion Therapeutics Corp 2024 Equity Incentive Plan (the “2024 Plan”), effective as of January 1, 2026, to increase the number of ordinary shares added annually on January 1st under the “evergreen” provision of Section 5(b)(i) of the 2024 Plan from (i) 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares, to (ii) such number of ordinary shares as yields a pool of ordinary shares reserved under all equity incentive plans of the Company that constitutes, in the aggregate, 10% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis..

Your Vote Is Important

By voting FOR all proposals, shareholders will enable the Company to advance its clinical development of SIL-204, advance its long-term strategic vision, including potential strategic initiatives, take actions (if necessary) to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, and support the Company’s ability to attract, retain, and incentivize employees, officers, and directors. These proposals, taken together, position the Company to continue executing on its clinical development of SIL-204 strategy while giving the Board the tools necessary to pursue emerging opportunities that may drive future growth and shareholder value.

Every shareholder vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. The presence of a quorum is required in order for the EGM to proceed, and timely voting by shareholders is essential.

After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has determined that the proposals to be presented at the EGM are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and therefore unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions.

Voting Instructions

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote as soon as possible to ensures your shares are represented at the EGM.

If you lost your proxy card, have any questions or require assistance voting your shares, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Company’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (888) 742‑1305 (from the United States and Canada) or at (516) 933‑3100 (from other locations).

Shareholders of record (Registered Shareholder) may vote by returning their proxy card or voting online at www.cstproxyvote.com using the control number provided in their proxy materials.

If you are a beneficial owner and hold your shares through a broker, please follow the voting instructions provided by your broker, bank, or nominee.

About Silexion Therapuetics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology, and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding the Company’s ability to advance the development of its lead product candidate SIL-204; the Company’s long-term strategic plans and potential strategic initiatives; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the potential issuance of additional shares or equity-based incentives; the Company’s ability to attract, retain, and incentivize employees, officers, and directors; and the Company’s future capital requirements and ability to obtain additional financing, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion's ability to successfully complete preclinical studies, proceed with planned regulatory submissions, and initiate clinical trials; (ii) Silexion's strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; (vi) Silexion's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com

Investor Relations

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

silexion@arxhq.com

