Suave Launches in Canada, Rewriting the Rules of Affordable Self-Care

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suave has officially launched in Canada, and is available exclusively at Walmart. Designed to deliver high-performance products at an affordable price, Suave is making self-care more accessible with 48-hour antiperspirant deodorants and rich lathering body washes that offer long-lasting fragrances, for $3.97 each.

As part of its Canadian launch, Suave is releasing the Cost of Smelling Good Index, a national survey on Canadians’ attitudes toward self-care spending in today’s economy. As self-care routines grow more complex and more expensive, Canadians are feeling the pressure and actively rethinking how they shop personal care categories.

The Cost of Smelling Good Index reveals the current cost of living impacts more than 19 million Canadians’ ability to prioritize self-care. As a result, 79% would drop a premium or elevated brand if a more affordable option worked just as well. Together, these behaviours point to a clear shift: Canadians want personal care products that deliver real results, at prices that fit real life. Additional findings from the Cost of Smelling Good Index can be found here.

“At a time when Canadians are feeling overwhelmed by both rising costs and endless product choices, we want to simplify self-care without sacrificing performance,” said Dennis Marcel, Director of Market Development for Suave. “Our launch at Walmart Canada reflects a shared belief that great quality shouldn’t come with a high price. The Cost of Smelling Good Index shows that in order to afford personal care, Canadians are making trade-offs elsewhere, with approximately one-third cutting back on things like eating out, purchasing clothing, and entertainment and leisure. Canadians say they’re ready for a smarter, more accessible option, and that’s exactly what Suave delivers.”

To introduce the brand and the Cost of Smelling Good Index, Suave is partnering with Sarah Nicole Landry, body confidence advocate, weekly podcast host, and Founder of The Birds Papaya blog. “Self-care is something that’s really important to me, as a mother and an entrepreneur, finding ways to prioritize myself without breaking the bank is key,” said Sarah Nicole Landry. “That’s why my go-to is Suave. It delivers results I can actually feel good about, without compromising my budget or my standards. Self-care should be accessible, not another source of stress.”

With trusted formulas, feel-good fragrances, and prices designed for real budgets, Suave is redefining what value means in self-care for Canadians coast to coast.

About Suave

Suave is a premiere brand in the newly-merged Evermark portfolio from Yellow Wood Partners. The Suave mission is to make trusted high-quality beauty and personal care products accessible to all.

For nearly 90 years, Suave has served consumers with exceptional products at a great value. Originally founded with a vision to democratize salon-quality care, the company has evolved to offer a comprehensive range of hair and body care products serving women, men and kids. Suave has been recognized as one of TIME's World's Best Brands and Newsweek's Most Trusted Brands. Suave products can be purchased across Canada exclusively at Walmart. For more information, please visit www.suave.com

