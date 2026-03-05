Calcium+Company welcomes Anna Kotis as Chief of Advertising and other senior talent to the executive team

Newly appointed Chief of Advertising Anna Kotis will oversee Calcium and Amino, the two omnichannel integrated advertising divisions of Calcium+Company

Anna to report to Group President Greg Lewis

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium+Company, a leading diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Anna Kotis as Chief of Advertising, overseeing the two company’s advertising divisions, Calcium (healthcare advertising) and Amino (oncology advertising).

Under Anna’s leadership, Calcium and Amino will build on Calcium+Company’s leading-edge skills and expertise, helping clients translate scientific innovation into compelling omnichannel campaigns and stories that drive impact across audiences.

Prior to joining Calcium+Company, Anna served as President of imre Health for more than four years, where she drove the transformation of imre Health into a modern full-service agency.

According to Judy Capano, CEO of Calcium+Company, “Our strength has always been rooted in the caliber of our people (Calciumites). The addition of Anna, alongside other senior talent we’ve welcomed, reflects our commitment to nourishing a deep leadership bench that positions Calcium+Company for sustained growth.”

As the healthcare communications landscape continues to evolve, Calcium+Company is investing in leadership and technology that strengthens both specialization and integration. The new structure brings its advertising expertise into closer alignment, strengthening collaboration, elevating best practices, and unlocking value for our clients.

Adds Greg Lewis, Group President of Calcium+Company, “Anna’s appointment reflects our continued investment in building a fully integrated advertising offering. With her leadership across Calcium and Amino, Anna will further strengthen collaboration across teams while amplifying the distinct strengths each agency brings to the market.”

In addition to welcoming Anna to Calcium+Company, other executive hires in recent months include Piera Andal (Director of Client Services), Mike Myers (Managing Director, Cobalt), and Susan Goldstein (EVP, Public Relations), further strengthening the agency’s depth of expertise across disciplines.

Calcium+Company continues to expand across its divisions and invites interested candidates to explore open opportunities at https://www.calciumco.com/careers.

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is a leading healthcare marketing company dedicated to delivering nourishment in all its forms to clients, brands, individuals, communities, and the wider world. Led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis, Calcium+Company offers a comprehensive range of leading-edge strategic, scientific, creative, engagement, and digital capabilities—all made possible by some of the brightest stars in the industry.

Calcium+Company is proud to partner with more than 180 employees in offices located in New York and Philadelphia. Calcium+Company has been recognized with many industry awards, including being named one of the “MM+M Best Places to Work” in 2024.

Please visit us at https://www.calciumco.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Cali Mangel

Cali.Mangel@calciumco.com | 215.694.1577