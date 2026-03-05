Patriot Mobile Sponsors Texas Army National Guard Graduation

Grapevine, TX, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is proud to announce their sponsorship of the Texas Army National Guard Officer Candidate School (OCS) Graduation on April 11, 2026.

This OCS program has produced exceptional leaders, including distinguished graduates like Major Richard “Dick” Winters and Senator Robert “Bob” Dole. It is a rigorous twelve-month journey that forges leadership, tactical expertise, and physical resilience under the most demanding conditions. This training prepares candidates to lead with courage in missions ranging from disaster response to national defense.

“When we learned about the opportunity to help with this graduation, we jumped on it and we encourage others to do so as well,” said Patriot Mobile CEO Glenn Story. “Our company is committed to supporting the men and women who step up to serve our country. We see this as an investment in the future of our military leaders.”

This milestone event celebrates the commissioning of the program’s newest Second Lieutenants as they pin on their gold bars for the first time; a moment of pride for their families, communities, and the Texas Army National Guard.

Patriot Mobile is encouraging others to join in this support. Every dollar helps honor candidates’ achievements with the dignity and pride they have earned. Officers Candidates of Texas is a non-profit tax-deductible entity. Learn more at www.officercandidatesoftexas.com/sponsorships.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.