Curanex Forms World Class Scientific Advisory Board

Jericho, New York, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CURX) (“Curanex” or the “Company”), a development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of botanical drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, today announced the formation of a new Scientific Advisory Board, reporting to and supporting the executive team and Board of Directors of Curanex.

The purpose of this Scientific Advisory Board will be two-fold. First, the Advisory Board will support all research and development, including upcoming clinical trials, technical support, and intellectual property expansion and enhancement. Second, the Advisory Board will play a critical role in shaping the go-to-market strategy, commercialization and strategic value creation process.

The Scientific Advisory Board shall initially consist of a total of 5 world class members, including two from industry with deep commercial expertise in the life sciences space, and three well-regarded leading academic and research individuals.

Jun Liu, our Chief Executive Officer, commented “the formation of this Scientific Advisory Board is a critical achievement for Curanex. The ability to attract a group of highly respected leaders from both the research and commercial fields within the life sciences industry is a strong indication of the potential success of our research to date. We strongly believe our lead botanical drug candidate, Phyto-N, represents a differentiated multi-target therapeutic approach with potential applications in inflammatory diseases. We look forward to unveiling all of the initial members of our Scientific Advisory Board shortly for the benefit of all shareholders.”

About Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a developmental-stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Jericho, New York, dedicated to discovering and developing botanical drugs for inflammatory diseases. Its lead candidate, Phyto-N, is a botanical extract from a single plant with proven anti-inflammatory properties that acts via multiple targets and mechanisms. Phyto-N has a long history of human use, having treated thousands of patients with inflammatory diseases over 30 years in China, demonstrating favorable tolerability.

The Company has validated Phyto-N's effects in animal models of six inflammatory diseases: ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, COVID-19, diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and gout. The Company's primary development focus is moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Phyto-N is currently advancing through FDA-required preclinical studies in preparation for an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission, with Phase I clinical trials targeted to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending completion of required studies and regulatory clearance.



