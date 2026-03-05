Global Microfluidics Market Projected to Reach USD 107.85 Billion by 2035; Increasing Demand for Miniaturized Analytical Solutions Propel Growth Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microfluidics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider Research, The Microfluidics Market was valued at USD 34.91 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 107.85 Billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.94% from 2026 to 2035. Growing investment in life sciences research and drug discovery, the need for quick diagnostic testing, and the growing use of precision medicine are the main factors propelling the market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 34.91 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 107.85 billion

CAGR: 11.94% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Microfluidics Market was valued at USD 12.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.97 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.94% over 2026-2035. The concentration of top biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, strong federal financing for life sciences research, and a sophisticated clinical diagnostics infrastructure make the U.S. the greatest market for microfluidics.

Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Rapid Molecular Testing

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, the need for decentralized healthcare delivery, and the increased use of PCR and RT-PCR-based microfluidic assays in clinical and field settings are the main factors driving the microfluidics market share. These platforms for high-throughput screening and miniaturized diagnostics are broadening the market's base, increasing market share globally, and penetrating the polymer microfluidic device and lab-on-a-chip industries.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Emulate, Inc.

Dolomite Microfluidics

Fluidigm Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

Micralyne Inc.

Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

RainDance Technologies

10x Genomics, Inc.

Sphere Fluidics Limited

Micronit B.V.

IDEX Health & Science LLC

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

MilliporeSigma

Caliper Life Sciences

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

By 2025, the polymer segment contributed the largest revenue share of 41.38% due to its low cost, ease of fabrication, optical transparency, and compatibility with a wide range of biological fluids and assay chemistries. The PDMS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 13.21% between 2026 and 2035 due to its unmatched flexibility, gas permeability, and biocompatibility.

By Application

The medical/healthcare segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 72.46% in 2025, owing to widespread adoption of microfluidic platforms across PCR and RT-PCR molecular diagnostics, gel electrophoresis workflows, microarray-based genomics, and ELISA immunoassay applications in hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research centers. The non-medical segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 12.87% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing adoption of microfluidics in environmental monitoring.

By Technology

The lab-on-a-chip segment accounted for the largest share of the microfluidics market with about 38.62%, owing to its established role in integrating multiple laboratory functions onto a single miniaturized chip for clinical diagnostics. The organs-on-chips segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 14.53% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations seek physiologically accurate human organ models for toxicology screening, disease modeling, and personalized drug response prediction.

Microfluidics Market Segmentation

By Application

Medical/Healthcare PCR & RT-PCR Gel Electrophoresis Microarrays ELISA Others

Non-medical

By Material

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others

By Technology

Lab-on-a-chip

Organs-on-chips

Continuous Flow Microfluidics

Optofluidics And Microfluidics

Acoustofluidics And Microfluidics

Electrophoresis And Microfluidics

Regional Insights:

Due to a well-established life sciences research ecosystem, robust federal funding for microfluidic technology development from NIH, DARPA, and NSF, and growing clinical adoption of lab-on-a-chip diagnostic platforms across hospitals and reference laboratories, North America held the largest revenue share of the microfluidics market in 2025, which is more than 38.47%.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.76%, the Asia Pacific microfluidics market is expanding at the fastest rate due to rising awareness of miniaturized diagnostics solutions, government investments in biotechnology and life sciences research, and the modernization of healthcare infrastructure in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. expanded its microfluidics-based molecular diagnostics portfolio with next-generation lab-on-a-chip PCR cartridges featuring AI-assisted result interpretation and multiplexed pathogen detection, targeting hospital laboratories and decentralized testing sites across North America and Europe.

, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. expanded its microfluidics-based molecular diagnostics portfolio with next-generation lab-on-a-chip PCR cartridges featuring AI-assisted result interpretation and multiplexed pathogen detection, targeting hospital laboratories and decentralized testing sites across North America and Europe. In June 2024, Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched an enhanced Bioanalyzer microfluidic chip platform featuring expanded RNA integrity analysis and single-cell sequencing library quality control capabilities, deployed across leading genomics research institutions and biopharma organizations globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PLATFORM ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand the deployment rate of microfluidic devices across diagnostics, drug discovery, and research applications, along with benchmarking assay throughput, sensitivity, and user satisfaction levels.

– helps you understand the deployment rate of microfluidic devices across diagnostics, drug discovery, and research applications, along with benchmarking assay throughput, sensitivity, and user satisfaction levels. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & STANDARDIZATION METRICS – helps you assess adherence to key regulatory frameworks such as FDA IVD device classifications, 510(k) clearance standards, and ISO 13485 compliance among microfluidic device manufacturers.

– helps you assess adherence to key regulatory frameworks such as FDA IVD device classifications, 510(k) clearance standards, and ISO 13485 compliance among microfluidic device manufacturers. IMPLEMENTATION & OPERATIONAL METRICS – helps you evaluate fabrication costs, time-to-market for microfluidic devices, research staff adoption efficiency, and ROI generated through assay cost savings and workflow optimization.

– helps you evaluate fabrication costs, time-to-market for microfluidic devices, research staff adoption efficiency, and ROI generated through assay cost savings and workflow optimization. MATERIAL & FABRICATION QUALITY METRICS – helps you analyze defect rates, yield performance, and fabrication reliability across PDMS, polymer, glass, and silicon-based microfluidic platforms.

– helps you analyze defect rates, yield performance, and fabrication reliability across PDMS, polymer, glass, and silicon-based microfluidic platforms. MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the adoption of fabrication techniques such as soft lithography, injection molding, and 3D printing, revealing technological advancements and scalability potential in device production.

– helps you identify the adoption of fabrication techniques such as soft lithography, injection molding, and 3D printing, revealing technological advancements and scalability potential in device production. INTEGRATION & INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand how microfluidic devices integrate with liquid handling, imaging, and detection systems while tracking emerging regulatory recognition such as organ-on-chip alternative testing frameworks.

Microfluidics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 34.91 billion Market Size by 2035 USD 107.85 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.94% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Historical Data 2022–2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

