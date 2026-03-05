Historic Death Ride Taps Bike Monkey to Modernize California’s Most Iconic Century Ride

Markleeville, Calif. , March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, owner and producer of the Tour of the California Alps Death Ride, today announced a partnership with Bike Monkey, the Northern California event production company behind some of cycling’s most celebrated gravel and road events, to elevate and modernize one of American cycling’s most storied events. The Death Ride, now approaching its fifth decade, returns July 11, 2026, in Markleeville, Calif., with 103 miles and more than 14,000 feet of climbing over six Hors Catégorie alpine passes.

Founded in 1978 when five riders set out to conquer the California Alps in a single day, the Death Ride has grown into one of the most coveted endurance cycling challenges in the United States, drawing thousands of riders annually to tackle three of California’s highest mountain passes: Monitor Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and the Pacific Grade. The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce retains full ownership and production of the event, bringing in Bike Monkey to apply its organizational expertise, branding experience, and event leadership to modernize the systems and methods used to promote and produce the ride—ensuring its longevity and expanding its reach to a new generation of cyclists.

What sets the Death Ride apart extends beyond its legendary difficulty. On ride day, approximately 95 percent of the 103-mile course is closed to through traffic, offering one of the most expansive car-free cycling experiences in the country across some of California’s most pristine High Sierra roads. From the high desert near the Nevada border to alpine meadows and dense pine forests, riders experience a landscape and a day on the bike that no other event in North America can replicate.

“The Death Ride is a cornerstone of Alpine County—not just as a cycling event, but as the primary economic engine that sustains our communities each summer,” said Casey Nokomis Pereira, Executive Director of the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing Bike Monkey on board gives us the tools to preserve everything riders love about this event while modernizing how we deliver it and introducing it to the next generation of cyclists.”

“Events like the Death Ride don’t come along often—a ride with nearly 50 years of history, an incomparable High Sierra setting, and a course that’s almost entirely closed to cars,” said Carlos Perez, President of Bike Monkey. “Our job is to bring the tools, systems, and fresh perspective that help this event reach its full potential while honoring the legacy that makes it unlike anything else in American cycling.”

“The Death Ride is the single biggest event of the summer in Alpine County, and its impact extends well beyond ride day,” said Duncan Kincheloe, Field Marketing Manager at Kirkwood Mountain Resort. “Summer is a quieter season for the region, and the visibility and traffic the Death Ride brings create real opportunity for businesses across the county. Seeing this kind of investment in the event’s future is a win for the entire community.”

Registration for the 2026 Tour of the California Alps Death Ride is open now at deathride.com. The event takes place July 11, 2026, starting and finishing at Turtle Rock Park in Markleeville, Calif., with challenge levels ranging from a single pass to the full six-climb course.

About the Tour of the California Alps Death Ride

The Tour of the California Alps Death Ride is one of the most iconic endurance cycling events in the United States. Founded in 1978, the ride challenges participants with 103 miles and more than 14,000 feet of climbing over six Hors Catégorie passes in California’s High Sierra. Starting and finishing at Turtle Rock Park in Markleeville, Calif., the course traverses both sides of Monitor Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and the Pacific Grade, with approximately 95 percent of the route closed to vehicle traffic on ride day. The Death Ride serves as the primary fundraiser for the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce and local nonprofits serving the communities of Markleeville, Woodfords, Bear Valley, and Kirkwood. More at deathride.com.

About the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce

The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce promotes business prosperity, tourism, and a healthy community for Alpine County and its neighbors. Located in Markleeville, Calif., the Chamber supports local businesses and produces the Tour of the California Alps Death Ride, the county’s signature annual event and primary economic driver. Alpine County’s mission is to provide a world-class destination for cyclists, hikers, anglers, climbers, and skiers while sustaining the economic vitality of one of California’s smallest and most scenic counties. More at alpinecounty.com.

About Bike Monkey

Bike Monkey is a professional event production company based in Sebastopol, Calif., specializing in cycling events that connect riders with extraordinary landscapes and communities. Its portfolio includes Levi’s GranFondo, Rebecca’s Private Idaho, Stetina’s Paydirt, Heart of Gold Gravel, and other acclaimed gravel, road, and mountain bike events across the western United States. Bike Monkey brings a rider-first approach to every event it produces, emphasizing world-class course design, community impact, and unforgettable participant experiences. More at bikemonkey.net.

