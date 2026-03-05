Comscore and Yahoo DSP Partner to Advance CTV Political Advertising with Proximic Political Audiences

RESTON, Va. and NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, and Yahoo DSP today announced a first-to-market partnership to enhance political advertising effectiveness across Connected TV (CTV) with the launch of Proximic Political Audiences.

The partnership is designed to support leading political activation partners, including MiQ’s dedicated political division, enabling agencies and campaigns to operationalize Proximic Political Audiences at scale across premium CTV inventory.

As political campaigns gear up for pivotal House, Senate, and Gubernatorial races in 2026, advertisers face increasing pressure to unify fragmented media strategies. Working with activation partners such as MiQ, Proximic Political Audiences align CTV targeting with verified linear TV exposure, helping campaigns improve incremental reach by adjusting advertising across screens with precision.

“Political campaigns can’t afford to treat linear and streaming as separate worlds,” said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director, Proximic by Comscore. “By bringing linear exposure data into streaming, Proximic and Yahoo are helping advertisers connect the dots across screens, turning fragmented impressions into coordinated, more effective voter reach that makes every ad dollar work harder.”

This release represents a meaningful evolution in how linear TV intelligence informs streaming audiences for the 2026 political cycle, leveraging Comscore’s depth in local market measurement, Proximic’s activation capabilities, and Yahoo DSP’s scaled platform to give advertisers a strategic edge.

“Today’s voters are seeing messages everywhere, but connecting those touchpoints is what drives real impact,” said Danny Dikovsky, Head of Independent Agency Sales, Yahoo DSP. “Comscore’s depth in local TV measurement in conjunction with Yahoo ConnectID gives us unmatched precision and the foundation to make streaming political campaigns more efficient and effective. Together with Proximic by Comscore, we’re helping advertisers make smarter streaming activations and drive voter impact where it matters.”

“For political campaigns to engage voters in premium, high-attention environments, CTV is a critical part of a holistic media strategy,” said Jesse Contario, Regional Vice President, Southeast and Political, MiQ. "Supported by a leading programmatic partner in Proximic by Comscore and Yahoo, we help our clients optimize their CTV performance and understand true voter impact.”

Proximic Political Audiences are available for both PAC and candidate advertising campaigns and can be measured at the local market level, enabling precision and accountability in spend.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for political advertisers, enabling smarter, cross-platform coordination and helping to maximize both reach and resonance, just in time for a critical election year.

