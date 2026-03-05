Nuwellis Appoints Dr. Stuart L. Goldstein as Director of Clinical Strategy to Advance Pediatric and Cardiorenal Strategy

MINNEAPOLIS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced the appointment of Stuart L. Goldstein, MD, FASN as Director of Clinical Strategy.

Dr. Goldstein is internationally recognized as a pioneer in pediatric nephrology and critical care medicine. He serves as Director of the Center for Acute Care Nephrology, holds the Clark D. West Endowed Chair in Pediatric Nephrology at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and is Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. His work has helped define the modern understanding of acute kidney injury (AKI), fluid overload, and the use of continuous renal replacement therapies in critically ill children.

Dr. Goldstein’s research has been foundational in demonstrating the relationship between fluid overload and mortality in critically ill pediatric patients, including landmark studies through the Prospective Pediatric Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Registry. His work has significantly shaped global standards for early identification and management of AKI and fluid balance in critically ill populations.

As Director of Clinical Strategy , Dr. Goldstein will consult with and advise Nuwellis on clinical feedback, product development, pediatric innovation, evidence generation, and educational initiatives aligned with the company’s evolving cardiorenal focus. His expertise will directly support Nuwellis’ commitment to advancing precision fluid management solutions that address the critical interplay between the heart and kidneys across the continuum of care.

“Our cardiorenal strategy is rooted in the science of fluid balance and the clinical consequences of fluid overload,” said Kelsey Newell, Sr. Director of Medical Affairs at Nuwellis. “Dr. Goldstein’s pioneering work in pediatric AKI and fluid management has shaped how the medical community understands the impact of fluid overload on outcomes. His insight will strengthen our clinical evidence roadmap, guide responsible innovation, and ensure our technologies are aligned with the needs of critically ill children and adults.”

Dr. Goldstein added, “Fluid overload remains one of the most important modifiable risk factors in critically ill patients, yet it is often addressed too late or with limited precision. Nuwellis is focused on advancing technologies that allow clinicians to intervene earlier and manage volume status more thoughtfully. I look forward to working with the team to help generate evidence, educate clinicians, and support a more proactive cardiorenal approach to care.”

Nuwellis’ cardiorenal strategy centers on early identification of fluid overload, precision ultrafiltration, and technologies designed to safely remove excess fluid while preserving hemodynamic stability. The company continues to expand its clinical and scientific partnerships to drive better outcomes for patients with heart failure, acute kidney injury, and complex cardiorenal conditions.

For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

About Nuwellis Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company advancing precision fluid management technologies across the cardiorenal continuum. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

