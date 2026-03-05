CRB Founder Jeff Biskup Transitions to Emeritus Board Role, Continues as Industry Ambassador

Kansas City, Mo., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB announced today that Jeff Biskup, cofounder and longtime leader of the firm, has transitioned into a new emeritus role with the company’s Board of Directors. The change ends Biskup’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities while ensuring his continued engagement with CRB, its clients, and the industries the firm serves.

In his emeritus role, Biskup remains a regular participant in board meetings, offering strategic insight and historical perspective as CRB delivers on its long-range strategic plans. He will also continue representing CRB across the industry – meeting with clients, attending key conferences, and supporting collaboration and knowledge-sharing efforts across life sciences and food and beverage manufacturing.

“CRB has never been about one person,” Biskup said. “From the beginning, it’s been about our great people, our clients, and the relationships that connect them. That commitment is what shaped this firm in its earliest days – and what continues to guide us today.”

Founded in Kansas City in 1984, CRB has grown from a small startup into a global engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting partner with 21 offices across North America and Europe. Under Biskup’s leadership, the firm became a three-time recipient of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Company of the Year award and has been consistently recognized among the world’s leading providers of design and construction solutions for biopharma and food and beverage manufacturing.

CRB’s relationship with ISPE has been especially meaningful to Biskup, who currently serves on the organization’s International Board of Directors and was a frequent author and contributor to ISPE’s Baseline Guides – the industry’s preeminent technical standards for the design, construction, commissioning, qualification, and operation of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

Throughout CRB’s growth, Biskup emphasized the connection between engaged teams, satisfied employees, and trusted client relationships as the foundation of the firm’s success.

“Jeff’s influence on CRB is immeasurable. He helped shape not only who we are as a company, but how we think about serving clients, supporting our people, and building something that lasts,” said Vahid Ownjazayeri, President and CEO of CRB. “This next chapter allows Jeff to focus on what he does best: connecting with clients, strengthening relationships, and sharing decades of experience. We are grateful that the industry, our clients, and CRB will continue to benefit from his perspective.”

Biskup’s industry expertise and business guidance will be instrumental as the company delivers on its long-term strategy, which places extreme focus on client outcomes and rewarding experiences for CRB’s workforce.

“Jeff has been an invaluable mentor, colleague, and friend since I joined the company in 2005, and I expect to continue seeking his advice and insight as we grow,” said Eric Unrau, CRB’s Chief Strategy Officer. “The foundation he has built has positioned CRB to deliver high-impact outcomes for our clients while ensuring our people are recognized and rewarded for their innovative and hard work.”

Said Biskup: “I’m proud of the organization we’ve built together, and I have great confidence in the leadership team and its plans to build on all we’ve accomplished. CRB stands where it does today because of the people who believed in this company and invested their talent and energy into its success. I’m excited to continue supporting that work in a new way.”

