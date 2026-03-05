YXT.com Named to Economic Observer "2025 Top 100 New Quality Innovation Enterprises" and Recognized as "2025 AI Annual Practice Case"

SUZHOU, China, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, recently announced that the company has been named to the "2025 Top 100 New Quality Innovation Enterprises" list published by Economic Observer, one of China's leading independent weekly newspapers, widely regarded for its in-depth reporting and commentary on economic, political and social developments. The company has also been recognized as a "2025 AI Annual Practice Case" in recognition of its AI implementation results in real-world business settings.

The list selected 100 companies in total, including industry leaders such as Alibaba, Baidu, and Xiaomi. YXT.com is the only company in the field of AI-driven talent development and organizational capability building to be included in this year's list. According to the published selection criteria, the list evaluates companies across four dimensions: the extent of real-world AI deployment, measurability of outcomes, replicability across scenarios, and the sustainability of technology differentiation.

Mr. Peter Lu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YXT.com, commented, "Being the only company in the talent development space on a list of this caliber is a great source of encouragement for our team. It also validates our conviction: the next frontier for AI is inside the organization."

The representative case submitted for this recognition was YXT.com's AI Role-Play Training project with Guizhou Zhen Jiu. The project integrates AI into the training and evaluation process for business development personnel: AI simulates customer roles to recreate realistic negotiation scenarios for high-frequency practice; a standardized scoring mechanism records and provides feedback on employee performance; and quantifiable tracking metrics are established to assess the impact of training on actual business development outcomes.

YXT.com has extended its training and evaluation methodology across sales, management, and customer service roles through its AI + PaaS technology architecture, with deployments completed across multiple industry clients.

About YXT.com

YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to “Empower people and organization development through technology,” The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to”, or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

