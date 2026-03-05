TransUnion Advances AI Driven Credit Intelligence with Google Cloud

CHICAGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced its AI Analytics Orchestrator Agent, a next-generation capability built on its OneTru™ solution enablement platform. Leveraging Google’s Gemini models, the new Agent is designed to power advanced analytics within TransUnion’s TruIQ® solutions suite.

The AI Analytics Orchestrator Agent accelerates and simplifies advanced credit analytics, making them faster, more transparent and accessible for the financial services industry. Already in use by internal data scientists, the Agent enables TransUnion to activate its differentiated data assets and embedded domain knowledge to deliver deeper insights with fewer resources. As a result, the company can extend its analytics expertise to more customers with increased velocity.

“By leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced AI ecosystem, our Agent orchestrates the entire analytics journey from prompt to production directly within TruIQ,” said Venkat Achanta, Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer at TransUnion. “When combined with TransUnion analytic solutions and permissioned data access, this capability will dramatically reduce analytic cycle times—from weeks to hours or even minutes—while enabling customers to run sophisticated analyses without direct data science support. It is the Agent purpose-built to deliver auditable, explainable and governed analytics.”

AI Analytics Orchestrator Agent = Auditable, Explainable and Governed Analytics

In the coming months, customers will be able to use the AI Analytics Orchestrator Agent to translate natural-language questions into governed, production-ready analytical workflows. This capability will enable customers to generate deeper insights and expand self-service analytics while unlocking new transactional revenue opportunities for TransUnion.

The Agent is particularly powerful in supporting auditable, explainable and governed analytics. It breaks down every prompt step by step, maps those steps to code and then provides that reasoning back to the user in plain language. This makes the Agent’s internal logic transparent—even to non-technical users—supporting auditability and trust.

Beyond this transparency, it is integrated with TransUnion’s enterprise conversational data catalog and semantic knowledge graph metadata layer—meaning it understands relationships between credit concepts and how attributes connect. This enables governed attribute retrieval, more accurate concept mapping and stronger explainability across analyses.

“TransUnion’s work demonstrates how organizations can leverage Google Cloud’s AI technologies to rapidly build domain-specific solutions,” said Rohit Bhat, General Manager and Managing Director, Financial Services, Google Cloud. “By embedding our Vertex AI platform and Gemini models within the OneTru platform, TransUnion is creating a transparent and governed AI-first environment that bridges the gap between complex data science and actionable credit insights.”

TransUnion plans to continue enhancing the technology throughout 2026 by expanding its library of reusable workflows and scaling the capability across additional markets and use cases. More information about TransUnion’s TruIQ suite of solutions is available here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

