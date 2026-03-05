Hallador Energy Company Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Conference Call for March 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), will host a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Hallador’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team, Elevate IR, at HNRG@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and provides accredited capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

HNRG@elevate-ir.com