Alarum to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results on March 19, 2026

Conference call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALAR, TASE: ALAR), a global provider of web data collection solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and business outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

To join the live call, please dial one of the numbers below or connect through the webcast, a few minutes before the call begins. Please note that participants will be asked to register prior to joining the call.

The webcast link can be found here:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1754185&tp_key=14214fb804

For those wishing to connect by phone please dial one of the numbers below. For callers unable to connect via the toll-free numbers, please use the international dial-in number:

US toll-free: 1-877-407-0789; international dial-in: +1-201-689-8562; Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247.

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. IL

A replay of the call will be available a few hours following the call. To access the replay, visit the Company’s website at http://alarum.io/events/.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of web data collection solutions. The solutions by NetNut, Alarum’s Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on its world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling its customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Alarum’s network comprises both exit points based on its proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at its ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service. For more information about Alarum, please visit www.alarum.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the timing of releasing financial results and the timing of the respective conference call. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

