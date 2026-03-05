Prairie Operating Co. Reports Year-End 2025 Proved Reserves & Exit Rate Production

Total Proved Reserves of 121 MMBoe with PV-10 of $1,220 Million at SEC Pricing as of Year-End 2025

Exit Rate Production of Approximately 28,000 Boe/d



HOUSTON, TX, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company” or “Prairie”), an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin – today reported the results of its independent year-end proved reserves evaluation for all of its oil and natural gas properties.

“This independent reserve evaluation highlights the scale, quality and durability of Prairie’s asset base,” said Richard N. Frommer, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President. “With a substantial proved- developed foundation, a clearly defined multi-year inventory, and an exit rate production number of approximately 28,000 Boe/d, we believe Prairie has built an asset base that supports continued development and is positioned to optimize its capital structure to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

The Company’s proved reserves were evaluated by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc. (“CG&A”), an independent petroleum engineering firm, in a report completed on February 12, 2026, with an effective date of December 31, 2025. The evaluation was prepared in accordance with SEC guidelines, including Item 1202(a)(8) of Regulation S-K. The estimates reflect proved reserves only and do not include probable or possible reserves.

At year-end 2025, Prairie’s total proved reserves were 60 million barrels (“MMBbl”) of oil, 195 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”) of natural gas, and 29 MMBbl of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), for a combined total of approximately 121 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”). Of the total proved reserves, approximately 68 MMBoe were classified as proved developed and 53 MMBoe were classified as proved undeveloped.

At year-end 2025, Prairie’s operated and non-operated production was approximately 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting the strength of the Company’s producing asset base and the impact of development activity during the year.

SEC pricing as of December 31, 2025, was $65.34 per barrel of oil and $3.387 per MMBtu of natural gas, calculated in accordance with SEC guidelines. These prices were adjusted for applicable differentials, including transportation, local basis differentials, crude quality and gravity corrections, gas shrinkage, and gas heating value, resulting in net realized prices of $62.99 per barrel of oil, $0.797 per Mcf of natural gas and $18.56 per barrel of NGLs over the life of the proved properties.

Estimated future net cash flows before federal income taxes attributable to total proved reserves were approximately $2,414 million. The present value of these future net cash flows discounted at an annual rate of 10% (“PV-10”) was approximately $1,220 million, of which approximately $860 million, or 71%, is attributable to proved developed reserves.

PV-10 Value

PV-10 may be considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (“Standardized Measure”). PV-10 is computed on a pre-tax basis and is equal to the Standardized Measure before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10%. The Company believes PV-10 is a useful measure to investors because it presents discounted future net cash flows prior to future corporate income taxes, enabling comparison across companies regardless of tax structure. PV-10 is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure and does not purport to represent the fair market value of the Company’s oil and natural gas reserves. A reconciliation of PV-10 to the Standardized Measure will be included in Prairie’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

These year-end 2025 proved reserves represent the full scope of Prairie’s current asset base and supersede any previously referenced reserve estimates. Investors and analysts should use these year-end 2025 reserves as the Company’s current authoritative baseline and will be included as an exhibit in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at www.prairieopco.com.

