Frontieras North America Appoints Seasoned Marketing Executive Nora Shepard as Vice President of Communications

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America (“Frontieras” or the “Company”), an energy and environmental technology Company commercializing its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, today announced the appointment of Nora Shepard as Vice President of Communications.

Shepard joins Frontieras as the Company advances commercialization of its first FASForm™ facility in Mason County, West Virginia, and deepens engagement with institutional investors, strategic partners and policymakers.

“Nora’s appointment strengthens our executive leadership team at a critical stage of commercialization,” said Matthew McKean, CEO and co-founder of Frontieras North America. “As we advance engineering milestones and expand institutional engagement, precision in messaging and alignment across the organization are essential. Nora brings the strategic discipline to ensure our technology, execution roadmap, and capital strategy are communicated with clarity and credibility. Her leadership directly supports long-term shareholder value.”

Shepard, an experienced growth and marketing executive, is known for building scalable revenue systems and translating complex technologies into clear, market-facing narratives. In her role, she will oversee corporate communications, investor messaging, brand strategy, and executive positioning as Frontieras continues to align operational execution with capital markets strategy.

“I’ve followed Frontieras’ growth since 2021 and have been consistently impressed by the clarity of its vision and the scale of its opportunity,” said Shepard. “FASForm™ represents a meaningful advancement in how solid hydrocarbons are utilized. I’m excited to help articulate that value to investors, partners, and the broader market as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

Frontieras’ FASForm™ technology is a zero-waste, continuous-feed process that converts coal and other solid hydrocarbons into high-value fuels, hydrogen, industrial carbon, sulfuric acid, and fertilizer. The company’s flagship facility in West Virginia is designed to process 7,500 tons of coal per day and serve as a model for scalable domestic and international deployment.

Prior to joining Frontieras, Shepard served as Director of Growth at Walker Sands, where she led enterprise new business strategy and operational alignment across sales, marketing, and service teams to improve win rates and strengthen client acquisition performance. Earlier, she was a founding team member at SimplyBe. Agency, where she built and scaled the client services organization and later launched the company’s sales function, generating more than $3 million in annual revenue and helping position the firm for its 2023 acquisition by Hawke Media. She subsequently joined Hawke Media as a Business Development Executive, leading post-acquisition integration initiatives and training more than 30 team members on new systems and processes while exceeding revenue targets.

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is an energy and environmental technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process that transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into clean-burning fuels, hydrogen, industrial carbon, and agricultural products. The company is focused on delivering abundant, affordable, and available energy through profitable, market-driven innovation.

