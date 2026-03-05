Biologos Appoints Hetal Patel as Chief Executive Officer, Celebrates 50 Years of Growth and Innovation

Glendale Heights, IL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biologos, a leading ISO 13485–certified and GMP-compliant manufacturer of custom sterile-filtered liquid solutions, today announced the appointment of Hetal Patel as Chief Executive Officer. The announcement coincides with Biologos’ 50th anniversary and follows significant recent investments in facilities and capabilities to support customers across biopharma, cell and gene therapy (CGT), tissue processing, and animal health markets.

Founded in 1976, Biologos has built a 50-year track record as a trusted, customer-focused partner delivering high-quality, cost-effective sterile-filtered buffers, media, sera, and reagents. Originally established to serve the animal health market, the company expanded into tissue processing in 2012 and entered biopharma and CGT markets in 2021. In 2024, Biologos was acquired by Ampersand Capital Partners, marking the next phase of its growth journey.

“Biologos has an exceptional legacy built on integrity, agility, and an unwavering commitment to customers,” said Patel. “With Ampersand’s support and the investments we’ve made in our people, facilities, and capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help customers accelerate development timelines, ensure supply continuity, and confidently scale from early research through GMP manufacturing.”

Patel brings more than 25 years of experience driving commercial growth, operational excellence, and organizational transformation across regulated life sciences environments. Since joining Biologos in 2024 as Chief Operating Officer, she has played a key role in ensuring operational readiness to support customers and to position the company for long-term growth in complex, high-value end markets.

As part of this growth strategy, Biologos operates from a purpose-built, 32,000-square-foot ISO 13485-certified, GMP-compliant facility in Glendale Heights, Illinois. This facility significantly expands manufacturing capacity and was designed with built-in redundancies to ensure reliability and uninterrupted production. giving customers confidence in meeting their time sensitive needs.

An expanded footprint in addition to centrally located fulfillment hubs also enhances Biologos’ ability to support customers’ just-in-time inventory management requirements. These investments reinforce Biologos’ reputation as an agile partner capable of providing customized product solutions while maintaining adherence to rigorous quality standards.

“For five decades, Biologos has earned the trust of its customers through consistent performance and exceptional service,” said Eric Lev, General Partner, Ampersand Capital Partners. “With Hetal’s leadership and the company’s expanded capabilities, Biologos is well positioned to deepen existing customer relationships and continue expanding into high-growth biopharma and CGT markets.”

Biologos maintains a 98% customer retention rate, reflecting its long-standing focus on service excellence, and collaborative partnerships. As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to its mission of delivering GMP-compliant, high-quality, cost-effective custom sterile-filtered liquid solutions that integrate seamlessly into customers’ workflows which accelerate their time to market.

About Biologos

Biologos partners with leading companies in the biopharma, cell and gene therapy, tissue processing, and animal health markets to deliver custom sterile‑filtered buffers, media, reagents, and sera that enable efficiencies in manufacturing processes. Since 1976, Biologos has built its reputation on innovation, agility, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Today, the company is recognized for providing GMP‑compliant, high‑quality, and cost‑effective liquid solutions backed by the exceptional client service that continues to define the Biologos experience. Learn more at Biologos.com.

Attachment