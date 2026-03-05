Mass Technology Leadership Council to Honor Colin Angle with the Commonwealth Award

BOSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) is pleased to announce that Colin Angle will receive the organization’s highest honor, the Commonwealth Award. Angle is the cofounder and longtime CEO of iRobot, a company that helped define the consumer robotics category and brought advanced robotics into homes around the world. Under his leadership, iRobot sold tens of millions of robots globally and helped cement Massachusetts as a leader in robotics innovation. The team he helped build has gone on to launch more than 15 Massachusetts based robotics companies, contributing to the region’s deep and growing robotics ecosystem. Beyond company building, Angle has played a significant role in strengthening the broader ecosystem, including helping advance National Robotics Week, established by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010, and serving as a founding board member of MassRobotics, now the largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating innovation, commercialization, and adoption.

“Colin Angle represents the very best of Massachusetts technology leadership. Beyond the enormous success of iRobot, Colin helped create an entire generation of robotics entrepreneurs and companies, laying the foundation that solidified Massachusetts as a global leader in robotics,” said MTLC CEO, Sara Fraim.

Some of most recent recipients of the Commonwealth Award include: Pam Reeve, Dan Bricklin, Bill Warner, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, and Michael Stonebraker.

In addition to the Commonwealth Award, MTLC will announce winners and finalists in 14 categories, including Technology Company of the Year for both Growth Stage and Late Stage; Startup Tech Company of the Year; Workforce Culture; CEO of the Year for both Growth Stage and Late Stage; CMO of the Year; CTO of the Year; Emerging Executive of the Year; Startup Catalyst of the Year; and Product of the Year in Software/Apps, Cybersecurity, Healthcare Tech, and Sales & Marketing.

The Mass Tech Leadership Awards is sponsored by BDO, Cherry Bekaert, McKinsey & Company, and PNC Bank.

About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.

