VPG to Present at Investor Conferences in March 2026

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will present at the following investor conferences in March 2026:

March 18-19, 2026. Sidoti Virtual Conference. The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00am ET on Thursday, March 19, 2026. A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: www.sidoti.com, or on VPG’s website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events. For more information, or for help arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

March 24, 2026. Roth 38th Annual Investor Conference. Please contact your Roth Capital Partners representative or VPG’s investor relations for more information about attending this in-person conference.



About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

