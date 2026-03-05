Greif Named 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner for a Third Time

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, announced today that it has received the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for the third consecutive year. In addition to receiving this award, which recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world, Greif was also among a select few honorees to be named a Winner With Distinction, highlighting its significant efforts to help employees thrive.

“We are deeply honored to once again be recognized by Gallup with the Exceptional Workplace Award and especially proud to be selected as a Winner With Distinction,” said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif’s Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “A highly engaged workforce in addition to strengthening safety and enhancing customer service reinforces the core values that make Greif an exceptional place to work.”

Gallup’s research consistently shows that organizations that prioritize both people and performance are better positioned for long-term success. Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

“This award reflects the commitment our global colleagues have to building a culture where caring for people and delivering results go hand in hand,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. “By leading with accountability, engagement, and teamwork, they strengthen our operations and create lasting value for the customers and the communities we serve.”

