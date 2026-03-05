Wave Life Sciences Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Oral Presentation on WVE-006 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency at the American Thoracic Society International Conference

Data from the RestorAATion-2 clinical trial of WVE-006 (GalNAc-RNA editing), including new data from the 400 mg multidose cohort and 600 mg single dose cohort, will now be presented at the ATS conference



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced acceptance of a late-breaking oral presentation of data from its ongoing RestorAATion-2 clinical trial of WVE-006, its investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNA editing oligonucleotide for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), at the upcoming American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference taking place in Orlando, Florida during May 15-20, 2026. Wave now expects to share data from the 600 mg single dose cohort in addition to data from the 400 mg multidose cohort at the ATS conference in May.

“The annual ATS conference is an important forum for fostering innovation in pulmonary care, and we are excited to have the opportunity to share data from our RestorAATion-2 trial, including our upcoming 400 mg multidose data and 600 mg single dose data,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “AATD, a debilitating disease that impacts many aspects of daily life, is well suited for RNA editing because it is a single‑gene disorder, where correcting the mutant RNA transcript in the liver directly addresses the root cause of both lung and liver manifestations of the disease. We are advancing regulatory engagement on a potential accelerated approval pathway for WVE-006 and expect feedback mid-2026. Additionally, we remain on track to deliver data from the INLIGHT trial of WVE-007 for obesity this month.”

Details of the late-breaking oral presentation:

Title: RNA Editing for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Session: B101 Decoding Disease: Biomarkers, Phenotypes, and Precision Medicine

Presenter: Kenneth R. Chapman, MsC, MD, FRCPC, FACP, FERS, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto

Date and time: Monday, May 18, 2026, 4:03 – 4:15 p.m. ET

