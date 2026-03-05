Playboy to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call on March 16, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (“Playboy” or the “Company”), a global pleasure and leisure company, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after Nasdaq closes on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, March 16, 2026 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 & Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13758765

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1752753&tp_key=a47cd9e3e0

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of Playboy, said: “Our recently announced partnership with UTG Brands Management Group represents a pivotal moment for Playboy. The deal is expected to deliver $122 million in total cash, of which over $50 million would be used to reduce debt, and positions our China business for accelerated growth under a world-class operator, all while we will retain at least 50% ownership with potential meaningful profit-share upside.

“This partnership, combined with continued momentum across our licensing, media, and direct-to-consumer businesses, underscores the significant progress we have made in transforming Playboy into a focused, high-margin, asset-light platform. As we prepare to report our fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, we look forward to sharing our execution across each of our strategic pillars and our outlook for 2026 and beyond.”

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Thursday, April 16, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921, using replay pin number 13758765. A webcast replay will be available using the webcast link above.

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy (Nasdaq: PLBY) is a global pleasure and leisure company, built on one of the most globally recognized brands. By leveraging its iconic intellectual property, Playboy pursues an asset-light model across licensing, digital content, consumer products and experiential offerings, helping consumers worldwide to live more fulfilling lives. To learn more, please visit https://investors.playboy.com.

