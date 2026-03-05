Ress Life Investments A/S publishes amendment to the financial calendar

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com


To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 5 March 2026

Corporate Announcement 10/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes amendment to the financial calendar

7th April 2026: Annual Report ending 31 December 2025

30th April 2026: Annual General Meeting 

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Johan Jonson
johan.jonson@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 70 612 02 14

