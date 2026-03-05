Stellar Pictures pioneers a New Vision for Chinese Mythology’s Global Reach Through the Anthropomorphism of Ancient Chinese Musical Instruments

SHANGHAI, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of Shanghai’s 2025 "International Communication of Chinese Culture" program have recently been officially released. Notably, the international distribution and promotion project of the TV drama The Melody of Love, produced by Stellar Pictures, has been selected for inclusion, emerging as a standout example of Shanghai’s efforts to bring high-quality Chinese cultural content to a global audience. This achievement also underscores Stellar Pictures’s sophisticated strategy and strong capabilities in driving Chinese culture’s global dissemination and international communication.





One of 2026’s Most Anticipated Chinese-Language Dramas :The Melody of Love Blends Traditional Chinese Instruments with Dunhuang Aesthetics to Create an Oriental Fantasy "Chinese Mythological Epic"

As China’s first mythological drama centered on the creative concept of anthropomorphizing ancient musical instruments, The Melody of Love breaks new ground for the promotion of traditional Chinese culture. The show follows the journey of Yue Yangyang, a reclusive musician, and Shao Yi, an undercover music spirit. What begins as bitter rivalry evolves into mutual trust and shared growth. Through countless encounters and challenges, the two discover their affection for each other and set off on a journey to collect the sacred music spirits together.





The drama builds a vivid anthropomorphic world inspired by traditional Chinese musical instruments. More than 20 traditional instruments, including the guqin, pipa, flute, xiao, bells, stone chimes and drums-are personified as "music spirits". This creative approach transforms traditional culture from mere textbook knowledge into vivid, relatable characters with distinct personalities and emotions. The China National Traditional Orchestra acts as the drama’s musical advisor, offering professional artistic guidance throughout its production.

Produced by Tencent Video and Stellar Pictures, and co-produced by Blueport Pictures, The Melody of Love is directed by director Zhao Yilong. It stars Li Yitong and Chen Xinhai in leading roles, with Guo Junchen in a special starring role and He Luoluo as a special appearance. Young actors Chang Huasen, Li Gengyun and Zhao Yibo also feature in special guest roles. Stellar Pictures’s signature Oriental aesthetic, paired with a star-studded cast and an award-winning creative team, has made the drama a highly anticipated production. Thanks to its unique theme of anthropomorphizing ancient musical instruments, combined with stunning visual elements of Dunhuang aesthetics and Oriental fantasy, The Melody of Love has established itself as one of 2026’s most awaited Chinese-Language dramas among industry insiders and audiences alike.

Stellar Pictures’s Commitment to Chinese Culture’s Global Reach : Elevating the International Promotion of Chinese Cultural IPs with Premium Chinese-Style Content

The Melody of Love’s selection into Shanghai’s "International Communication of Chinese Culture" program offers a new reference point for the global promotion of Chinese production content. It preserves a strong cultural identity while boasting narrative depth and production quality that resonate internationally. The project, which focuses on cultural exchange, urban image promotion and fostering people-to-people connections between China and the world, saw intense competition. The Melody of Love’s success lies not only in its innovative theme, but also in its well-planned and well-structured international promotion strategy.

Having built a solid track record in Chinese style content with hit works like Love Between Fairy and Devil and Love Game In Eastern Fantasy, Stellar Pictures excels at translating traditional Chinese aesthetics into storytelling that appeals to audiences across cultural boundaries. The company weaves culture seamlessly into plotlines, rather than using it as a superficial decorative element. Building on this expertise, The Melody of Love is poised to become one of the most representative Chinese-style fantasy dramas of 2026, riding the tide of Chinese culture’s global expansion.

