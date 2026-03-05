Orbit International Reports Consolidated Bookings for Month of February 2026 in Excess of $2,100,000

FIRM BOOKINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $1,000,000 FOR FEBRUARY 2026 FROM SIMULATOR PRODUCT SOLUTIONS LLC SUBSIDIARY

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that consolidated bookings for the month of February 2026 were in excess of $2,100,000. The firm bookings for the month of February 2026 were primarily attributable to bookings recorded by both its Orbit Electronics Group (“OEG”) and its Orbit Power Group (“OPG”). Deliveries for orders received during the month have already commenced and are expected to continue through the first quarter of 2027.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report firm consolidated bookings in excess of $2,100,000 for the month of February 2026. The strong month of bookings were partially attributable to our Simulator Product Solutions LLC subsidiary (“SPS”), which is part of our OEG. SPS received approximately $1,000,000 in orders that included a significant award from a critical U.S. ally to upgrade its F-16 simulators to the Block 70/72 avionics suite, the most advanced F-16 configuration flying today. We hope this order will lead to follow-on opportunities. In addition to the firm month of orders, SPS’ quoting activity has significantly increased to almost $7,000,000 since the beginning of 2026, an increase of over 100% compared to the prior year comparable period.”

Binder added, “In addition to the bookings from SPS, our OPG recorded bookings in excess of $900,000 for the month of February 2026, which primarily included orders for its VPX power supplies. Since the beginning of the year, bookings for our OPG are up significantly from the prior year with increases from both its COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) and commercial divisions. Our quoting for VPX power supplies remains firm and we expect our VPX technology to be a driver of our future revenue growth.”

Binder concluded, “2025 was a challenging year for the Company, with several opportunities being delayed and recorded several months after the initial expected order dates that had been received from our customers. We continue to experience some delays in the receipt of orders as delays in the receipt of contract awards is an inherent part of doing business with the U.S. Government. In addition to the strong booking month recorded by our two operating units, we continue to bid on new opportunities that we hope will add to our recurring follow-on awards that are expected in 2026.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including VPX, COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) and commercial power supplies.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including statements regarding our expectations of Orbit International Corp.’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit International Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International Corp.’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International Corp. and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit International Corp.’s reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit International Corp. claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit International Corp. assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.