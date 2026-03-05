iFLYTEK Globally Launches AI Glasses and AI Interpret Mic, Showcasing Full-Scenario AI Translation Solutions at MWC26

Barcelona, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK unveiled its AI Glasses and AI Interpret Mic on March 3 at a global launch event in Barcelona, held during MWC26. Alongside the new devices, the company presented its broader AI translation portfolio, demonstrating how advanced AI helps break down language barriers and enable intelligent communication across industries and everyday life. Powered by large-model AI, the portfolio underscores iFLYTEK’s focus on delivering accurate, secure, and scalable multilingual interaction in real-world scenarios.

AI Glasses for Face-to-Face Communication

Designed for international business environments, the iFLYTEK AI Glasses integrate real-time AI vision and speech translation to support seamless multilingual interaction. The glasses feature a first-of-its-kind multimodal noise reduction system with lip-reading recognition, allowing the device to accurately identify the active speaker and filter background noise in complex, multi-person conversations. Weighing just 40 grams, about 20% lighter than comparable products, they offer a lightweight and comfortable design for all-day wear.

During MWC26, the glasses drew strong interest from visitors and media at the iFLYTEK booth and received the 2026 MWC Publisher Award from leading tech publication Digital Trends.





AI Interpret Mic for Professional Conferences

The AI Interpret Mic is a simultaneous interpretation microphone combining high-precision speech recognition with real-time translation. It is designed for multilingual conferences and integrates directly with conference systems to support synchronized cross-language communication in professional event settings.





Building a Comprehensive AI Translation Ecosystem

Beyond the newly launched devices, iFLYTEK’s AI translation capabilities extend across a wide range of real-world scenarios. In daily office settings, AINOTE integrates AI-powered recording and transcription to improve note-taking efficiency.





For cross-language meetings and calls, AI Translation Earbuds enable natural, real-time communication. In business travel scenarios, the Smart Translator supports instant multilingual interaction. At large-scale conferences and international forums, AI Interpreta delivers enterprise-level simultaneous interpretation, while the AI Translation Screen supports public services and tourist destinations with a dual-sided transparent display showing bilingual content simultaneously. The lineup also includes the Bavvo app for everyday translation needs, as well as the AI Recorder, which further enhances productivity by converting spoken content into usable text with real-time transcription and translation.

Together, these applications reflect iFLYTEK’s strategy of building a full-scenario AI translation framework, supporting communication from individual productivity to global events.

These capabilities are built on iFLYTEK’s 26 years of expertise in speech and language technologies. Its machine translation system has completed national-level evaluation and performed strongly in international spoken-language benchmarks, reflecting the company’s continued focus on advancing secure and scalable multilingual AI.

“Clear communication is the cornerstone of global collaboration,” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. “With our AI translation technologies, we’re helping people and businesses connect with greater clarity and confidence worldwide.”

iFLYTEK’s AI translation portfolio is showcased March 2–5 at Hall 4, Stand B20 at MWC26. Visitors can also explore the company’s AI infrastructure and AI solutions, and see how these technologies support enterprise innovation and everyday productivity.

