Mattress Market to Exceed USD 78 Billion by 2031 with North America Holding 36% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the mattress market size is valued at USD 57.31 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately USD 78.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of about 6.38%. Market growth is being shaped by shifting consumer preferences and regional demand patterns. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by the expansion of organized retail in India’s tier-2 cities and increasing product experimentation in China’s secondary urban centers. North America continues to maintain a significant revenue base, although shipment volumes are moderating as consumers extend mattress replacement cycles and shift discretionary spending toward experiences such as travel and events. In Europe, sustainability-focused regulations such as the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products framework are influencing manufacturing strategies by emphasizing traceability, recyclability, and material transparency. Overall, rising urbanization, stronger consumer willingness to invest in comfort-focused sleep solutions, and expanding retail penetration continue to support the market’s growth trajectory.

Mattress Market Growth Drivers

Omnichannel Retail and Direct-to-Consumer Strategies Transform Mattress Buying Experience

The mattress market is increasingly influenced by the rise of direct-to-consumer digital sales, as more consumers begin their purchasing journey online. At the same time, leading brands are combining the convenience of e-commerce with physical showroom experiences, allowing customers to test products before making final decisions. This omnichannel strategy, which connects local retail outlets with targeted digital marketing and customer support, helps build trust and reduce return rates. In countries like India, expanding logistics networks, flexible payment options, and localized digital content are making premium mattresses more accessible to buyers in smaller cities. Companies are also improving their online platforms with features such as virtual consultations, home trial programs, and enhanced website experiences. Together, these efforts are helping brands strengthen customer relationships, increase purchase conversions, and remain competitive as mattress retail continues to evolve.

Hospitality and Real Estate Expansion Driving Institutional Demand

The expansion of global hospitality and residential real estate sectors is generating steady demand for mattresses from institutional buyers. Hotels are increasingly prioritizing high-quality bedding to enhance guest comfort, durability, and hygiene standards, while some brands are introducing purchase options that allow guests to buy the same mattresses used during their stay. At the same time, rising residential construction in the Asia-Pacific region is adding new housing supplies, with developers often including bundled bed-and-mattress packages to simplify move-ins and accelerate project completion. In the GCC region, large-scale development initiatives across hospitality and housing projects are also creating consistent procurement demand, encouraging manufacturers to scale production and strengthen after-sales support to maintain long-term partnerships.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says “Demand for mattresses continues to reflect housing cycles, hospitality investment, and replacement demand across mature and emerging markets. Findings are built on disciplined company tracking and cross-checking of industry sources, offering executives a dependable market view.”

Mattress Market Share by Region

Consumer preferences across Asian markets are shifting as buyers pay closer attention to comfort, performance, and product features. In China’s secondary cities, demand for hybrid and gel-cooled mattresses is rising, while consumers in major urban centers are focusing more on brand trust and product performance. In India, organized retail is expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, supported by improving delivery networks and flexible payment options that help first-time buyers access quality mattresses. At the same time, buyers across the region are increasingly considering factors such as cooling features, orthopedic support, and material transparency, driving stronger demand for mid-range and premium products.

North America held a major share of the mattress market in 2025, although shipment volumes have slowed as consumers extend replacement cycles and shift spending toward travel and other experiences. Environmental regulations and related fees are also influencing pricing, particularly for budget products. To remain competitive, brands are strengthening omnichannel strategies by linking physical stores with online sales and local fulfillment. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, supported by rising incomes, increasing urbanization, and expanding housing and hospitality developments that continue to drive new demand.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Mattress Market Report

By Mattress Type

Innerspring Mattresses

Foam Mattresses (including memory foam)

Latex Mattresses

Hybrid Mattresses

Gel Mattresses

Other Mattresses

By Size



Single-size

Double-size

Queen-size

King-size

Other Sizes

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

B2B / Directly from Manufacturers

B2C / Retail Channels

Specialty Bedding and Mattress Stores

Multi-brand Stores / Home Centers

Online

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Overview – Global Mattress Industry



Study Period 2021-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 57.31 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 78.06 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.38% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Mattress Type, By Size, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.





Mattress Companies: covers lobal market overview, industry-level insights, key segment analysis, available financial highlights, strategic developments, market share and ranking of major companies, product and service offerings, and recent industry updates.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

Casper Sleep Inc.

Purple Innovation Inc.

KING KOIL Inc.

Kingsdown Inc.

Southerland Bedding Co.

Spring Air Company

Sealy Corporation

Emma Sleep GmbH

Saatva Inc.

Sheela Foam Ltd (Sleepwell)

Kurl-On Enterprises Ltd

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

IKEA

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd

Eight Sleep Inc.

ReST Performance Mattress

Airweave Inc.

Dunlopillo GmbH

Hästens

Nectar Sleep

Simba Sleep

DreamCloud

