York University and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation sign MOU to work collaboratively

Toronto, Ontario, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), Mazina'iga-ziibing Misi-zaagiwininiwag, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work collaboratively in the spirit of reciprocity.

As part of that reciprocity, York will advance its ongoing work to address Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action and work with MCFN to co-create spaces and learning outcomes. In addition, in support of the University’s goal to increase access to education, eligible MCFN community members enrolled in an undergraduate degree program at York will receive a tuition waiver.

Within the spirit of the agreement, York will also continue to highlight the MCFN as caretakers of the land the University sits on.

The University is one of the first post-secondary institutions in Ontario to adopt an Indigenous led and developed land acknowledgement, reflecting how the MCFN community wishes to be represented, for its Keele and Glendon Campuses, along with a different land acknowledgement for its Markham Campus.

The MOU and land acknowledgement mark an evolution in how universities are working with First Nations.

"This MOU reflects a shared commitment to relationship-building grounded in respect, responsibility, and reciprocity. The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation welcome this opportunity to strengthen pathways for Indigenous learners and to ensure our histories, voices and perspectives are meaningfully reflected within academic spaces,” says MCFN Chief Margaret Sault. “Through this partnership, we look forward to creating opportunities that support Indigenous students in achieving their goals while fostering greater understanding for all who learn here.”

The University and MCFN will collaborate on opportunities to support the revitalization of the Michi Saagiig language and culture through research and learning. York will also explore opportunities to support community and individual economic and social development. A MCFN councillor will also sit on York’s School of Medicine Indigenous Health Advisory Committee, and together, the University and MCFN will create a Faculty of Health course.

“This Memorandum of Understanding marks an important evolution in how York University understands its responsibilities as a post‑secondary institution situated on Indigenous lands. Grounded in reciprocity and respect, this partnership with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation reflects our shared commitment to advancing truth and reconciliation in meaningful, enduring ways,” says York President and Vice-Chancellor Lisa Philipps. “By working together to co‑create learning spaces, support Indigenous learners, and honour the Mississaugas of the Credit as caretakers of the land, we are strengthening pathways to education while deepening understanding across our community. We are grateful for the trust placed in us and look forward to the work ahead, guided by relationship, accountability and shared purpose.”

In addition, through the Indigenous-led initiative Moccasin Identifier, moccasins will be engraved on pathways throughout York’s Keele Campus. The initiative, which has over 20 installations within the Treaty territory, advances the principles of reconciliation and fosters public awareness of First Nations’ treaties, history, culture and traditions through education, collaboration and art.

Last year, Nokiiwin Tribal Council gifted York’s Glendon College with a Two Row Wampum Belt, a gift of enduring legal and ceremonial significance symbolizing the deepening relationship between the two. The Two Row Wampum, or Kaswenta, is a formal diplomatic document and living treaty first recorded over 400 years ago.

About York University

York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change, and prepare our students for meaningful life and career paths. York's fully bilingual Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York’s campus in Costa Rica offers students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.

About the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) is an Anishinaabe Nation and the sole and rightful Treaty holder of the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe Region of Ontario. Approximately 40 per cent of Canada’s GDP is generated on MCFN’s Treaty Lands and Traditional Territory.





MCFN has approximately 2,967 members, with a reserve land base of about 2,400 hectares located near Hagersville, Ontario. Guided by Chief and Council, the Nation is committed to protecting its inherent and Treaty rights, strengthening community well-being, and advancing economic prosperity for current and future generations.

Attachments