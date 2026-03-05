Ivo expands to London and New York as revenue grows 6x and Fortune 500 adoption surges

San Francisco, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contracts sit at the center of every major business relationship, yet most companies still struggle to unlock the insights inside them. Ivo, the market-leading AI-powered contract intelligence platform, has seen demand surge over the past year as in-house legal teams look for faster, more reliable ways to review and extract intelligence from their agreements. Today, the company announced the opening of new offices in London and New York and plans to triple headcount to 180 employees as it accelerates its global expansion.





Ivo founders: Jacob Duligall and Min-Kyu Jung.

In the last twelve months, Ivo has increased annual recurring revenue by 600 percent, increased its total customer base by 134 percent, including customers like IBM, Uber, Shopify, Atlassian, Reddit, and Canva, and expanded adoption within the Fortune 500 by 250 percent. The new offices place Ivo at the center of two of the world’s most important legal and commercial markets as enterprise adoption grows.

“It’s been an incredible past 12 months at Ivo, all testament to the robust team and platform we’ve built to serve in-house legal teams,” said Min-Kyu Jung, CEO and co-founder of Ivo. “We are committed to being where customers are and building a team that will help them succeed.

Ivo’s expansion reflects the company’s long-term commitment to serving global enterprises that operate across jurisdictions, languages, and regulatory environments. The new offices will help the company support its customers more effectively, housing engineering, customer success, and go-to-market teams, and will accelerate product updates for better localization.

Ivo is purpose-built for in-house contracting teams that need both accurate, precise contract review and real-time visibility across their entire agreement portfolio. It enables teams to review contracts 75% faster and surfaces answers to business-critical questions in minutes rather than months.

“Every key business relationship is defined by an agreement, yet most organizations struggle to surface the insights inside them,” Jung said. “Our focus is to give in-house contracting teams unprecedented visibility into their agreements.”

The platform is now embedded within the workflows of leading global enterprises. “Uber selected Ivo because it was intuitive to use, demonstrated a high level of accuracy, could work in multiple languages, and met its confidentiality requirements,” Kate Gardner, Senior Manager, Contract Operations at Uber, said. “Furthermore, the Ivo team was highly responsive to Uber’s needs.”

Carla Michel, Director, Senior Counsel at CDW, added: “Ivo has been a fantastic partner to CDW. The Contract Review tool has transformed the way we review contracts, making us far more efficient as a legal team. Ivo’s Intelligence product has the potential to make a powerful impact on our entire business by providing key insights surfaced from our contract database. Everything about our experience with Ivo has been phenomenal; their customer service is the best I’ve ever seen.”

The next phase of contract AI will be defined by reliability, accuracy, and trust at scale. As organizations increasingly treat contracts as operational infrastructure rather than static documents, Ivo is positioning itself as the solution enterprises rely on to power that shift.



Media images can be found here.

About Ivo

Ivo is an enterprise-grade AI-powered contract intelligence platform that enables legal and business teams to move faster, reduce risk, and unlock revenue by transforming contracts into streamlined, insight-driven workflows.

Founded in New Zealand and headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo is powered by one of the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive AI engines and helps organizations surface risk instantly, accelerate negotiation cycles, and remove bottlenecks. By delivering intelligent automation across the contract lifecycle, Ivo gives companies a faster path to revenue growth.



Learn more at www.ivo.ai or follow via LinkedIn.