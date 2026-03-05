NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2026

 | Source: NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Company announcement no. 4 – 26 
5 March 2026

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2026

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Friday, 27 March 2026, at 14:00 (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 and Appendix 2 is attached.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:


Sebastian Rosborg, Head of Investor Relations                                     
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com

Pernille Skov Korsager, Group General Counsel
+45 20 23 32 19
pko@ntg.com

Attachments

Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2026 of NTG

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

Company announcement no. 4-26

Attachments


Attachments

Notice to convene AGM, including agenda and complete proposals Appendix 1 - Candidates to the Board of Directors Appendix 2 - Revised Articles of Association (UK) Company announcement no 4-26 - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading