Company announcement no. 4 – 26
5 March 2026
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2026
The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Friday, 27 March 2026, at 14:00 (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 and Appendix 2 is attached.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Sebastian Rosborg, Head of Investor Relations
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Pernille Skov Korsager, Group General Counsel
+45 20 23 32 19
pko@ntg.com
Attachments
Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2026 of NTG
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
- Company announcement no 4-26 - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2026