Danone S.A. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Danone S.A., (“Danone" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:DANOY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Danone’s stock price fell $1.37, or 7.95%, to close at $15.87 per share on January 21, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following reports from Reuters on January 21, 2026, that the company was “recalling and blocking batches of infant milk formula after a contamination scare” involving the detection of cereulide, a potent cytotoxin, in Thai-origin Dumex Dulac 1. Investors were injured further on January 23, 2026, when Danone’s stock price fell $0.43, or 2.7%, to close at $15.55 per share. This second drop followed a press release from Danone stating it would be recalling selected batches of its infant formula “to comply with the latest guidance.”

