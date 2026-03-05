Global Agrochemicals Market Outlook: Where Bayer, BASF, and Syngenta Compete for Future Growth

Delray Beach, FL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global agrochemicals market was valued at USD 235.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 282.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The market’s trajectory is shaped by both macroeconomic and microeconomic dynamics across major agricultural economies. Rising food demand, climate variability, regulatory shifts, and innovation in crop protection and plant nutrition are collectively influencing global value growth.

Climate Change Intensifies Pest and Disease Pressure

Changing climatic conditions are emerging as one of the most significant drivers of agrochemical demand.

Shifts in rainfall patterns, rising temperatures, and elevated CO₂ levels are contributing to increased pest infestations, fungal outbreaks, and weed proliferation across key cropping systems. For example:

Increased humidity can accelerate fungal diseases in rice and wheat, driving fungicide demand.

Higher CO₂ concentrations can boost aphid populations in soybean fields, increasing the need for effective insecticides.

Temperature fluctuations can alter weed growth cycles, strengthening the demand for advanced herbicide solutions.

Globally, pests are estimated to reduce crop yields by 20–40%, resulting in economic losses of approximately USD 290 billion annually. This pressure is accelerating the development of innovative crop protection chemicals and integrated pest management strategies.

Request Personalized Data Insights for Your Business Goals

Government Policies and Sustainability Initiatives Support Agrochemicals Market Growth

Favorable regulatory frameworks and sustainability policies are strengthening the agrochemicals industry.

Governments across the US, Europe, China, and India are implementing guidelines and standards aimed at improving fertilizer efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. Specialty fertilizers, including controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs), are gaining policy support to reduce nutrient leaching and enhance soil health.

China’s Industrial Infrastructure Adjustment catalog encouraged CRF development under its five-year planning framework. Similarly, the European fertilizer industry has improved energy efficiency in ammonia production under the European Green Deal, targeting near-zero carbon footprints in future production.

In India, supportive import policies for key fertilizers such as MOP (Muriate of Potash) have also contributed to stable supply dynamics.

Additionally, rising demand for organic food products is encouraging agrochemical manufacturers to develop farm-friendly, natural plant growth promoters certified by regulatory bodies such as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the European Food Safety Authority.

Technology and Globalization Drive Agrochemical Innovation

Continuous technological advancements are reshaping farming practices worldwide.

With increasing global trade in agricultural commodities, new pest species and pathogens are emerging across regions, heightening demand for novel active ingredients and improved formulations. The globalization of agriculture has particularly influenced Asian crop protection markets, where population growth and rising food demand are intensifying the need for herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

Innovation in adjuvants and drift reduction technologies is also enhancing product performance and application efficiency. Companies such as:

Corteva Agriscience

Wilbur-Ellis Company

have introduced advanced deposition and drift control solutions designed to reduce off-target spray movement while maximizing effectiveness. Strategic collaborations and partnerships across the industry are accelerating product development and commercialization.

South America Emerges as a Key Growth Region

South America is projected to reach USD 73.2 billion during the forecast period.

Growth is largely driven by Brazil and Argentina, two of the world’s leading agricultural producers. Brazil ranks among the top global producers of soybeans and other major crops due to abundant arable land and a strong rural labor base. Argentina also plays a crucial role in oilseed production.

Expanding adoption of agrochemicals, advancements in farming techniques, and favorable trade policies are supporting regional expansion. Global agrochemical companies have strengthened their distribution networks across South America, further reinforcing market penetration.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

Competitive Landscape

The agrochemicals market is highly competitive, with major global and regional players focusing on partnerships, innovation, and geographic expansion. Key companies include:

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Syngenta

EuroChem Group

Corteva Agriscience

UPL Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International

ICL Group

These agrochemicals companies maintain strong manufacturing bases and well-established distribution networks across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and other regions. Strategic agreements, partnerships, and innovation in biologicals, specialty fertilizers, and advanced crop protection technologies remain central to their growth strategies.

Explore Adjacent Markets

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market