Gordon Brothers Retained by Grocery Outlet to Market Retail Leasehold Opportunities as Part of Store Portfolio Optimization

Boston, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has been retained by Grocery Outlet to market a portfolio of retail leaseholds and related furniture, fixtures and equipment across California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Ohio.

The engagement supports Grocery Outlet’s store portfolio optimization efforts as the company continues to expand its national footprint. As part of its disciplined growth strategy, the company is refining its store base to align capital and resources with long-term market opportunities.

The available locations are positioned in established neighborhood centers and dominant regional corridors. Many offer remaining lease term and attractive rental structures, with several presenting occupancy costs at or below current market levels. The stores are fully built with customer-ready sales floors, refrigeration systems, back-of-house infrastructure and dedicated parking. Furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) may remain in place or be made available for purchase, providing flexibility depending on the operator’s plans.

“We are proud to support Grocery Outlet as it continues to grow and actively optimize its store portfolio,” said Al Williams, Co-Head, North America Real Estate Services at Gordon Brothers. “This is high-quality retail real estate in proven trade areas, and many of these locations include well-maintained FF&E that can be acquired at compelling economics. The combination of favorable lease structures and existing infrastructure creates a meaningful capital and speed-to-market advantage for operators.”

For additional information, including details on all available properties, visit info.gordonbrothers.com/grocery-outlet or email groceryoutlet@gordonbrothers.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.