Questex Announces Findings from New On-Premise Consumer Habits Report

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hospitality Group has released a new proprietary report that offers insight into what motivates consumers to dine and drink away from home. Through a partnership with Datassential, the research focused on on-premise venue visitation, beverage consumption and demographic differences. The report launch coincides with Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo, which gathers thousands of independent hospitality owners/operators, taking place March 23-25 in Las Vegas.

As the eldest Gen Z reaches 27 years old in 2026, the Questex On-Premise Consumer Habits Report finds this cohort is driving important metrics that could signal a return to growth for the restaurant industry.

“Interestingly, younger consumers have a significantly higher incidence of going out to eat and drink across all on-premise segments versus other age groups,” says Brandy Rand, Vice President, Hospitality Group at Questex. “And contrary to all the headlines claiming Gen Z is a detriment to bars and restaurants, our data shows they order more alcohol and better-quality drinks. They spend more on themselves than older consumers and don’t see price as a barrier when choosing where to go out.”

Key findings from the report also show that the top reason people go out to eat and drink is to treat themselves (53%), followed by the desire to socialize (45%). Despite tighter discretionary spending, splurging on food and beverages at a restaurant or quick-service venue remains a priority for many consumers across all genders, ages and income levels. Convenience/ease is another reason for going out, a factor that resonates the most with younger consumers (aged 21-28), who say they go out to eat or drink because it’s faster or easier than cooking.

When choosing where to go out, quality of food and service rank high on the list. The importance of hospitality – friendly and prompt service – can make or break a visit according to most consumers. In the current economic environment, 42% also cite promotions or deals as an important criterion for selecting where to go out.

Says Rand, “As the restaurant industry looks for ways to increase frequency of visitation and grow check sizes against a tough economic backdrop, our report offers operators actionable insights they can implement right away.”

Promote ways for people to indulge and socialize.

When dining out, consumers want quality food and drink options at reasonable prices, favoring locations where they can save money. Capture consumer interest by offering promotions, weekly/daily specials and limited-time offer to build up value perceptions and generate interest. Also be sure to offer drink items that pair well with other popular menu items to build up quality perceptions.

Food quality and price are key.

These are the top drivers on where consumers choose to go when dining away from home. Focus on what this means to your customer base to ensure satisfaction. Think about the value you offer as not everyone is looking for the absolute lowest prices. Younger consumers in particular look for cool experiences away from home, and food and beverage offerings are an important factor when choosing entertainment venues.

Hospitality can make or break an experience.

A friendly greeting upon arrival, prompt seating, a server that is knowledgeable and delivers food when it’s ready helps to create an enjoyable atmosphere for consumers when dining out. It’s also critical that locations offer a standard of cleanliness for consumers – making sure the bathrooms are clean and neat and their table is well-set. This is especially important for women and older consumers, who are more likely to notice both good and bad service.

Leverage online/social media to generate interest.

While recommendations from friends and family are most likely to get consumers to try an establishment or menu item, they also look for promotions and online reviews or social media to help them decide where to go out. Update your online presence frequently on Google and Facebook, along with Instagram and be sure to mention any special promotions to keep your presence fresh.

Beverages are a key component, especially non-alcoholic drinks.

Even when consumers order alcoholic drinks, they are likely to also have a non-alcoholic beverage. Younger people are the biggest consumers of alcohol away from home and have shown increased interest in the quality of beverage options. Make sure your beverage program caters to this demographic with menus that showcase great beer and cocktail selections as well recommend alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that pair with food items.

Bringing These Insights to Bar & Restaurant Expo

These findings will be central to programming and conversations at Bar & Restaurant Expo, Questex’s leading event for bar and restaurant owners and operators. The Expo brings together thousands of industry professionals to explore trends, discover new products and gain strategies to drive profitability, enhance guest experience and adapt to shifting consumer behavior.

By combining proprietary consumer research with live education, product discovery and peer-to-peer insights, Questex continues to position Bar & Restaurant Expo as a market-leading platform where data meets real-world execution.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

