Car Shareholders Lost Money? Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Probes Reported Vs. Actual Figures

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported adjusted EBITDA growth of 11% for Q4 2025. Under GAAP, the Company posted a net loss of $856 million.

Then-CEO Joseph Ferraro provided a projection that Avis would "generate no less than $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2025" during the Company's Q4 2024 earnings call. By the Q3 2025 earnings call, Avis had a new CEO, Brian Choi, who similarly reaffirmed the targets: "it's going to be over $1 billion in a normalized annual environment ... that $1 billion isn't a target. It's a floor, which we intend to build on."

When Avis reported Q4 2025 results, it fell well sort of the confident projections. CEO Choi pertinently highlighted they "reported full year adjusted EBITDA of $748 million. That means we missed our fourth quarter forecast by approximately $150 million."

