Channel Factory Names Nate Turner to Lead Political and Advocacy Sales as Digital Video Reshapes the 2026 Election Cycle

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global contextual advertising company powering performance across walled gardens, today announced the appointment of Nate Turner as the Head of Political and Advocacy Sales. He will lead the company’s efforts to support political campaigns, advocacy groups, and issue-based organizations with performance-driven, brand-suitable advertising solutions across YouTube, Connected TV (CTV), and other social platforms.

Political parties and advocacy groups are under growing pressure to prove their ad spend is effective and to make every dollar count. Turner joins Channel Factory as digital video takes on a larger role in political advertising and buyers look beyond traditional CPM buying. Political campaigns are seeking advertising partners who can control where ads run and provide clear evidence that their media is reaching and influencing the right voters. In his role, Turner will work directly with political clients to set clear performance benchmarks and quantify incremental household and voter-level reach in the districts that decide races.

“Nate brings deep expertise at the intersection of political strategy, media, and digital innovation,” said Nico Greco, Chief Revenue Officer at Channel Factory. “As we approach the 2026 midterms, campaigns are demanding measurable performance and tighter control over placement. Nate has built his career helping political advertisers navigate complex environments and deliver measurable results. His leadership strengthens our ability to do that now and in future cycles.”

Channel Factory’s political and advocacy offering is built on proprietary technology, including ViewIQ, its pre-bid intelligence tool that reviews content for safety, suitability, and sentiment before ads run. By identifying the right environments upfront, campaigns can make smarter decisions about where to place media and how to optimize performance from the start. Together, these capabilities enable campaigns to:

Leverage exclusive Comscore audience segments on YouTube to reach persuadable and high-impact voter groups.

Guarantee a unified strategy to optimize performance across multiple channels, including YouTube, CTV, and social.

Navigate platform-specific political advertising requirements, including verification and disclosure processes on platforms, like Meta.

Use precise inclusion lists to align messaging with trending organic content and reach undecided or “persuadable middle” audiences.

“Elections can be decided by just a few hundred households. That makes incremental reach decisive,” said Turner. “Yet political advertisers are still optimizing around CPMs and impressions without a clear standard for what ‘good’ looks like. Channel Factory has spent more than a decade building the expertise and historic campaign data that give political advertisers a real advantage in digital video. By simplifying the math, increasing transparency, and engaging voters in the right conversations, we turn contextual precision and incremental reach into a competitive edge in the districts that decide elections.”

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data company that optimizes business performance and protects brand reputation across walled-gardens. Utilizing proprietary AI and contextual targeting technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok.

Channel Factory has a presence in 54 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 50+ languages.

