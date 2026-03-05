Ziff Davis (ZD) Guided for Growth, Delivered a Decline -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Investigates

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) investors lost more than 10% of their holdings after the Company reported Q4 2025 results that contradicted months of management assurances about accelerating revenue growth. Shareholders who lost money on ZD are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On August 8, 2025, during the Q2 2025 earnings call, CEO Vivek Shah told investors: "we currently anticipate at least mid-single-digit revenue growth for both Q3 and Q4 2025, with Q4 potentially being a bit stronger than Q3." On the same call, Shah reaffirmed the Company's fiscal year 2025 guidance range, stating: "We are not altering the range at this time." On November 7, 2025, Shah went further: "We are confident that revenue growth will accelerate in the fourth quarter, not just from timing benefits, but underlying strength in the pipeline and the introduction of new products." CFO Bret Richter separately reaffirmed the fiscal year 2025 guidance range on the same call.

When Q4 2025 results were released, ZD reported revenue that declined approximately 1.5% year-over-year -- not the mid-single-digit growth or acceleration that management had projected. Adjusted Diluted earnings per share came in at $2.56, compared to consensus estimates of $2.70. The stock fell more than 10% following the announcement.

If you purchased Ziff Davis shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171