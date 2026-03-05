CWH: $242.9M Adjusted EBITDA vs. $105.6M GAAP Net Loss -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Investigates

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shareholders lost approximately 16.5% of their investment value after the Company disclosed full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $242.9 million, while its GAAP financial statements reflect a net loss of $105.6 million, a gap of over $200 million. Shareholders who lost money on CWH are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q3 2025 earnings call, CEO Marcus Lemonis told investors: "I'm encouraged by our company's financial performance in the quarter, growing adjusted EBITDA by over 40% to $95.7 million." However, in Q4 2025, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $109.1 million, and for the full year 2025, a GAAP net loss of $105.6 million.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Camping World Holdings may have failed to adequately present the relationship between its adjusted financial metrics and its GAAP results. If you purchased CWH shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

