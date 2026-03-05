The Apache Software Foundation Graduates Two Open Source Projects from Incubator

Wilmington, DE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache Gluten and Apache Polaris ™ have become Top-Level Projects (TLPs).

Apache Gluten is an open source middle-layer plugin designed to dramatically accelerate Apache Spark™ SQL and DataFrame workloads. It acts as a bridge, offloading compute-intensive tasks from the JVM-based Spark to high-performance native engines such as Velox or ClickHouse, with an extensible architecture designed to enable future integration with ASF projects like Apache DataFusion™.

“Graduating to an Apache Top-Level Project represents an important step forward for Gluten,” said Weiting Chen, PMC Chair. “We are committed to building a solution that makes Spark faster and more efficient, enabling better real-time analytics and lower costs for big data workloads.”

Apache Polaris is an open source, fully-featured catalog for Apache Iceberg™. It implements Iceberg's REST API, enabling seamless multi-engine interoperability across a wide range of platforms, including Apache Doris™, Apache Flink®, Apache Spark, Dremio® OSS, StarRocks, and Trino.

“This promotion to Top-Level Project status highlights the maturity of the Polaris community and its technology,” said Jean-Baptiste Onofré, PMC Chair. “Our community is excited to continue providing new levels of choice, flexibility, and control over data.”

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator hosts incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter The ASF and adopt The Apache Way.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects, including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, The ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .