Lessing’s Hospitality Group Earns Multiple 2026 Best of Long Island Awards Across Their Dining and Catering Portfolio

GREAT RIVER, N.Y., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lessing’s Hospitality Group has been recognized with multiple 2026 Best of Long Island awards through public voting that draws more than 1.3 million votes annually across the region. Recognition this year extended across multiple properties and categories, showcasing Lessing’s as a leader in Hospitality within the communities they serve.

Lessing’s Weddings and Heritage Club at Bethpage were both honored in the Wedding Reception Site categories, while Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor earned Best Restaurant and Best American/Continental Restaurant and its Executive Chef, Julius Miranda, was named Best Chef. Post Office Café in Babylon received awards for Best Bar and Best Mojito, and Library Café in Farmingdale was recognized for Best Long Island Iced Tea.

“For over 135 years, our company has operated with a long-term commitment to the communities we serve,” said Lawrence Lessing, COO of Lessing’s Hospitality Group. “Recognition through a public vote is so meaningful to us because it reflects our guests’ direct experiences. We are proud of our teams and grateful to be a part of these incredible moments across Long Island.”

Best of Long Island, now in its 20th year, is a regional recognition program that highlights the best businesses, services, and professional individuals across Long Island, and is determined entirely through public voting, making the awards a reflection of public opinion and loyalty.

Lessing’s recognition through the Best of Long Island awards is not just a nod to its food and service, but a testament to over 135 years of sustained family leadership, community involvement, and a commitment to providing remarkable hospitality. These awards validate a legacy that has grown from a single lunch counter to one of the most diverse hospitality groups in the Northeast.

Best of Long Island Wins:

Lessing's Weddings

Multiple Locations

Best Wedding Reception Site – Large



Heritage Club at Bethpage

Best Wedding Reception Site

Sandbar

Best Restaurant

Best American/Continental Restaurant

Best Chef - Julius Miranda



Post Office Café

Best Bar

Best Mojito

Library Café

Best Long Island Iced Tea

About Lessing’s Hospitality Group

Founded in 1890 by Maxwell Lessing in New York City, Lessing’s Hospitality Group began as a single lunch counter in Manhattan and has grown into one of the largest hospitality companies throughout the Northeast and Florida. With over 120 locations including more than 20 exclusive wedding & catering venues, 20+ full-service restaurants, 80+ corporate and academic dining centers, a historic inn, a presidential yacht, and a fully operating ranch, acknowledgement like the Best of Long Island awards underscores the company’s ability to combine family tradition with modern hospitality innovation, maintaining its reputation as a leader in the community.

For more information, visit www.lessings.com

