Aqua-Tots Swim School Expands in Thailand with New Central Pinklao Location

Phoenix, Arizona, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, proudly announces the opening of its newest location in Central Pinklao, Thailand. This milestone marks the brand’s 10th school in Thailand, reflecting Aqua-Tots’ continued commitment to drowning prevention and accessible swim education for children worldwide.

Owned and operated by Tiparad Sitthimonamnuay, Aqua-Tots Central Pinklao brings a safe, supportive, and encouraging environment where children of all ages and abilities can develop essential water safety skills, build confidence, and learn to swim for life.

Thailand’s strong connection to water makes swim education especially critical. Drowning remains one of the leading causes of death among children under 15 in the country, with approximately 1,500 drowning-related deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization. Research shows that formal swim lessons can significantly reduce drowning risk in young children, reinforcing the importance of early, consistent instruction.

“Water is a part of everyday life in Thailand, and that makes swim education not just important, but necessary,” said Sitthimonamnuay. “As a parent and a member of this community, I feel a deep responsibility to help keep children safe around water. This school is about more than learning strokes. It’s about giving families peace of mind and giving children skills that can protect them for a lifetime.”

Aqua-Tots Swim School was founded 35 years ago with a simple but powerful belief: save lives, one swim lesson at a time. What began as a small swim program in Phoenix, Arizona, led by Ron Sciarro and his wife Jane, quickly grew into a movement centered on saving lives through education. Together with partners Paul and Heather Preston, the founders reimagined what swim lessons could be, creating a year-round, indoor learning environment where children could build confidence, develop critical water safety skills, and grow at their own pace. Today, that same mission continues to guide every Aqua-Tots location around the world, as the brand carries forward a legacy built on trust, safety, and the belief that learning to swim is a life skill that lasts a lifetime.

Today, Aqua-Tots operates in 14 countries with more than 180 locations worldwide and has taught over 2.5 million children how to swim. The brand remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, child-focused instruction starting as early as four months old, with programs designed for all skill levels and abilities.

“International growth continues to be an important part of Aqua-Tots’ future,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “Thailand has shown a strong commitment to water safety, and reaching our 10th school in the country is a meaningful milestone. We are proud to partner with passionate franchise owners who understand their communities and share our mission to save lives through swim education.”

Aqua-Tots Central Pinklao features a 90-degree indoor pool, multiple swim zones, and family-friendly amenities designed for comfort and convenience. Parents can observe lessons from a dedicated viewing area, while thoughtfully designed changing rooms include baby-changing stations and swimsuit dryers to support families before and after class.

The swim school is located at Borommaratchachonnani Road, Arun Amarin Sub-district, Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok 10700, serving families in Central Pinklao and surrounding communities. Enrollment is now open, and families are welcome to visit the school during business hours for tours and program information. Registration is available in person, online, or by phone.

To learn more Aqua-Tots Central Pinklao, please visit thailand.aqua-tots.com/school/central-pinklao., or to inquire about franchising with Aqua-Tots Swim School, go to aquatotsfranchise.com.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

Attachments