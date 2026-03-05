Cellcosmet Announces Partnership with Sensei Porcupine Creek

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellcosmet, a Swiss authority in cellular skincare and spa experiences, announces its partnership with Sensei Porcupine Creek, the acclaimed luxury wellness retreat set on a private 230-acre estate in Rancho Mirage, California. The collaboration brings together two globally respected brands rooted in science and innovation, expanding Sensei’s spa offering with Cellcosmet’s results-driven skincare expertise.





Sensei Porcupine Creek is internationally recognized for its evidence-based approach to teaching healthy lifestyle practices in a serene desert setting. Founded by technology pioneer Larry Ellison and world-renowned physician and scientist Dr. David Agus, the retreat is guided by the Sensei Way, a preventative health philosophy structured around three interconnected paths: Movement, Nourishment, and Rest. The addition of Cellcosmet enriches Sensei’s spa offerings, complementing its holistic approach with advanced cellular skincare focused on skin health and vitality.

As part of the partnership, Cellcosmet will introduce bespoke facial experiences at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Drawing on advanced Swiss cellular technology and more than 35 years of expertise in cellular therapy, the offerings include the Essential Renewal Facial (60 minutes), designed to hydrate, soothe, and enhance glow, and the Collagen Renewal Facial (90 minutes), an extended treatment focused on deep hydration and firmness. The offerings are rounded out with the Intensive Renewal Facial (120 minutes) a journey focused on deep relaxation while enhancing tone, redefining contours and replenishing moisture. Each experience blends deep cleansing, targeted masks, and expert facial massage, delivered with Cellcosmet’s signature precision and care.









“Sensei represents an extraordinary convergence of science, intention, and luxury,” said Jennifer Hessel, General Manager, North America, Cellcosmet. “Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful innovation, proven efficacy, and an elevated standard of care. We are proud to bring the Cellcosmet experience to such a visionary destination.”

The partnership further reinforces Cellcosmet’s presence among the world’s most prestigious spa destinations. The brand is trusted by leading luxury hotels, wellness retreats, and medical spas globally, with authorized spa experiences across Europe, Asia, North America, and beyond, each enriched by Swiss precision, expert training, and results-focused protocols.

“At Sensei, every product we introduce to our guests goes through a thoughtful evidence-led review process led by our Wellness Science team,” said Azure Jones, Programming Manager, Spa. “We’re thrilled to be unveiling these new Advanced Renewal Facial offerings for guests of Sensei Porcupine Creek.”

Cellcosmet treatments at Sensei Porcupine Creek are performed by estheticians trained and certified through the brand’s Swiss headquarters, using Cellcosmet professional formulations during services, with select products also available for purchase onsite.

Together, Cellcosmet and Sensei Porcupine Creek present a refined, science-led approach to skin health - reflecting the evolving expectations of modern self-care.

About Cellcosmet

Cellcosmet is the quintessence of Swiss cosmetic science and sits at the forefront of innovation on a constant quest for improved performance and quality skincare. The Cellap Laboratoire, the brand’s Swiss laboratory on the Lake Geneva shores, is where cutting-edge researchers develop the Cellcosmet formulas in accordance to exacting, rigorous specifications and in keeping with the most recent scientific discoveries. Cellcosmet’s command of biotechnology and expertise in cellular and microbiome science as well as botanical and marine ingredients enable the brand to formulate exceptional product offerings that are adapted to each skin type and provide immediate, visible results. Learn more at www.cellcosmet.com

About Sensei Porcupine Creek

Sensei Porcupine Creek opened in November 2022 nestled against the Santa Rosa mountains in Greater Palm Springs, CA. With only 22 keys, this boutique luxury retreat allows guests to immerse in the natural desert settings while embarking on their personalized wellbeing journey. Since opening, the property has been highly regarded by leading publications across the country, recognized as the #1 “Best New Wellness Hotel in the World” on the 2023 Travel + Leisure “It List,” as well as inclusions in the Conde Nast Traveler “Hot List” and Readers’ Choice Awards, Sunset Magazine’s Travel Awards, Men’s Health’s Travel Awards, Esquire’s list of “Best New Hotels in North America and Europe,” and more. Sensei Retreats is where people come to learn the Sensei Way in the most luxurious and inspiring settings across three locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Each guest’s stay is highly customized to help align their actions with their intentions by offering private wellness consultations, small indoor and outdoor classes, relaxing spa treatments, outdoor adventures and innovative dining guided by the Sensei nutritional philosophy. Sensei was founded by Larry Ellison , technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, and Dr. David Agus , a world-leading physician and scientist, The New York Times best-selling author and CBS News contributor. For more information about Sensei Porcupine Creek, visit sensei.com/retreats/porcupine-creek/ and follow on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Cellcosmet

cellcosmet@mmlpr.com

Media Contact:

Sensei

Media@sensei.com

MMGY

Senseipr@mmgy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6d00c03-424b-4732-9eee-c01da4bfd7d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0547d3d-eeca-4210-bca0-7ad73fcf9728

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17e24cf3-c7a2-4731-bc88-e32569e81b3c