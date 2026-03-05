INVO Fertility Announces Availability of Advanced Incubation Technology at its Wisconsin Clinic

SARASOTA, Fla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO” or the “Company”), a healthcare services fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced reproductive treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced the adoption of time-lapse incubation technology at its Wisconsin clinic. This integration reflects INVO’s commitment to providing high-quality, modern laboratory care and innovative patient solutions, and to investing in laboratory excellence and clinical quality across its growing network of clinics.

“INVO Fertility is proud to introduce this technology as part of our ongoing focus on quality and innovation and the expansion of additional patient service offerings,” said April McGhee, COO of INVO. “This technology enhances the tools available to our embryology teams while aligning with our commitment to delivering thoughtful, patient-centered fertility care.”

Key Patient Benefits of Time-Lapse Incubation

Continuous Embryo Monitoring: Time-lapse imaging provides detailed developmental information while embryos remain in a controlled, stable environment.



Support for Informed Clinical Decisions: Enhanced visibility into embryo development helps support embryo assessment and selection. Embryologists can review ”mini-movies“ of the division process to identify, analyze, and select the best embryo for transfer.



Consistency in Care and Improved Engagement: Patients benefit from advanced laboratory innovation without added complexity or changes to their care pathway. Patients can receive a video record of their embryo's development, providing increased engagement and understanding of the process.



Technology-confidence: The use of proven, FDA-cleared technology reflects INVO Fertility’s focus on quality, safety, and clinical rigor.



By introducing proven innovations such as time-lapse incubation, INVO aims to strengthen its clinics, support its clinical and laboratory teams, and advance its mission of delivering accessible, patient-centered fertility care. This adoption reflects the Company’s promise to invest in advanced technologies that enhance patients’ treatment journey and is part of its broader strategy to responsibly integrate advanced reproductive technologies that deliver meaningful value to patients and clinicians.

“Our approach to innovation is intentional,” added Steve Shum, CEO. “We focus on technologies that may enhance quality and outcomes while staying true to our mission of expanding access to fertility care through continuous, responsible innovation.”

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding access to assisted reproductive technology (“ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring, and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have four operational fertility clinics in the United States. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of INVOcell to third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more connected, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination. For more information, please visit invofertility.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding the Company’s ability to satisfy closing conditions for the offering, our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

sshum@invofertility.com

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

INVO@lythampartners.com