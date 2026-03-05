Sword Health Expands Bloom Into the Women’s Health Platform for Every Life Stage

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health , the world's leading AI Care company, today announced the evolution of Bloom into a comprehensive women's health platform. This expansion marks a shift from fragmented, condition-specific programs to a continuous, life stage-based model that adapts as a woman’s needs evolve.

Bloom launches with a first-of-its-kind menopause program that delivers a single, continuous experience: integrating AI-driven personalized care, whole-body protocols, and clinical expertise. Rather than addressing symptoms like hot flashes in isolation, the program uses clinical memory to create adaptive plans for the full spectrum of menopause. When clinically appropriate, Bloom coordinates hormone therapy directly within the solution, ensuring outcomes are integrated back into the member’s long-term care plan.

"Women do not experience health as a set of disconnected conditions. They experience it as life stages, with needs that overlap, evolve, and compound.", said Virgílio Bento, Founder & CEO of Sword Health. "Our AI Care Model connects all of these fragmented experiences into one intelligent, unified program that remembers everything about each member, proactively anticipates what comes next, and delivers the first AI-native continuous care experience that supports women from fertility through menopause and beyond."



Comprehensive Support Across the Lifespan

Bloom will bring end-to-end support across life stages, including:

Fertility and Preconception: Wearable-enabled cycle intelligence and metabolic readiness support to improve fertility naturally.

Pregnancy: Strength and mobility programs alongside continuous guidance tailored to each trimester to maintain physical wellbeing.

Postpartum: Physical recovery support, including pelvic floor techniques, core strength rebuilding, and breastfeeding guidance.

Menopause and Midlife: Comprehensive symptom management across vasomotor, pelvic, and mental health, including integrated hormone therapy.

Persistent Pelvic Symptoms: Dedicated support for endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, bladder leaks and other conditions that can affect women at any age.

With more than 150,000 women supported so far, Bloom is already reaching 7.5 million people through +500 enterprise clients. In a third-party validated claims analysis, Bloom delivered $2,276 in annual healthcare savings per member and a 2.9x gross ROI.

Those results translate into real moments that change how women experience care. “I am just in awe that something like Bloom exists. This is more than any doctor has ever told me, and I am just so thankful. I think my doctor is embarrassed to even talk to me about this when I ask. I am getting emotional knowing that I have found help.", shared a Bloom member.

With this expansion, Bloom is taking on an industry built to keep women bouncing between disconnected point solutions, appointments, and vendors. Instead of treating women’s health like a set of separate problems, it delivers one continuous, outcomes-based care experience that follows a woman across life stages and adapts as her needs change. By combining always-on AI support, whole-body protocols, and clinical oversight with clear escalation pathways when needed, Bloom replaces fragmented handoffs with a single platform that keeps care consistent, personalized, and accountable over time.

“Our AI Care model has already served over 700,000 people and saved clients over $1 billion in unnecessary costs.” added Bento. “We’re now bringing that same transformative approach to the full spectrum of women’s health, delivering care that works the way women’s lives actually work.”

About Sword Health

Sword is a frontier research lab and applied AI platform dedicated to solving healthcare through AI. We operate across two verticals: Sword Health, which uses AI to treat and heal, and Sword Intelligence, which uses AI to scale and automate healthcare operations.

We serve 20% of the Fortune 500, major health plans, national health systems, the US Military, and sovereign governments. Since our 2020 market launch, we have served 700,000+ members who completed 10M AI care sessions, helped 1,000+ clients avoid $1B+ in unnecessary healthcare costs, and delivered clinical outcomes that the traditional Healthcare world can't match at any scale - all by making high-quality healthcare accessible through AI.

Sword’s leading work in Healthcare is backed by 58 clinical studies and 50 patents, and we have raised $500M+ from General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Transformation Capital, and Founders Fund (among others).