Flywire's Annual U.K. Conference Gathers Higher Education Leaders to Spotlight Innovation Driving Institutional Efficiency and Student Satisfaction

BOSTON and CHESHIRE, United Kingdom, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, capped off its annual conference for U.K. education clients this week, which brought together more than 140 senior finance and international admissions professionals from Flywire’s U.K. university clients. Among the key takeaways of the event is that institutions are realizing strong ROI from Flywire’s Student Financial Software (SFS). Flywire is helping institutions automate the entire student financial journey, ensuring high levels of security, and elevating student experiences to boost institutional financial stability. Importantly, attendees detailed how SFS is enabling institutions to drive student self-service, reduce manual work, and create more predictable working capital cycles.

SFS is emerging as a critical lever to help institutions better support students, while strengthening financial stability

The early successes major U.K. universities are having with SFS was on full display. Many institutions in the U.K. lack a unified student financial portal, leaving payers without real-time account visibility or flexible payment options and burdening administrators with manual billing and communications. Flywire's SFS solution addresses this directly, integrating with an institution's existing receivables system to deliver a full-service portal where students can view live account balances, make payments, enroll in payment plans, and manage authorised users, all through a single self-service experience.

During his keynote address, Corey Rethage, Sr. Director of Product at Flywire, spoke to the ongoing investment and innovation backing the growth of SFS in the U.K. Rethage noted that the platform is designed to meet institutions where they are, with integrations spanning Unit4, Ellucian Banner and Ellucian Colleague, Oracle PeopleSoft, and Workday Student, and integrations with Oracle Fusion in development.

Rethage also spoke to what distinguishes SFS from other solutions on the market: constant innovation and consistent ROI. Over the past year, Flywire has embedded AI in its product development processes, cutting weeks off development time, speeding issue fixes to under 90 minutes and decreased payment processing time by 20%. Flywire has expanded the platform with capabilities that automate custom email communications to specific groups of students, improve due date visibility, and digitise non-traditional funding sources, such as processing U.S. loan disbursements. Flywire continues to add functionality to the Collection Management component of SFS, including support for multiple account types. This will enable institutions to manage and collect on separate debts in parallel. Together, these enhancements are designed to reduce operational burden and strengthen revenue management.

Celebrating client innovation: U.K. universities driving measurable impact for students and staff

As a cornerstone of its event, Flywire celebrated its higher education partners, spotlighting institutions that have harnessed innovation to boost efficiency, grow revenue, and deliver better experiences for students.

Among the institutions and individuals honored with 2026 Awards were:

Lancaster University (eStore Excellence): Lancaster University spearheaded development efforts with Flywire eStore to solve issues experienced by payers using corporate expense cards to make purchases, which has had a global impact.

Lancaster University spearheaded development efforts with Flywire eStore to solve issues experienced by payers using corporate expense cards to make purchases, which has had a global impact. Chris McDermott, University of Greenwich (Best Individual Newcomer award): Exemplifying collaborative spirit of the U.K. HE sector, Chris McDermott successfully implemented Flywire’s Student Financial Software, during which he maintained engagement and buy-in from all stakeholders, including IT. McDermott broke new ground with Flywire’s Ellucian Banner integration to enable multi-account ledgers in SFS and allow payment plans for both tuition and accommodation payments. Very quickly after go-live, the university saw 10,000 payment plans completed and had reports of the solution’s positive impact on student mental health.

Exemplifying collaborative spirit of the U.K. HE sector, Chris McDermott successfully implemented Flywire’s Student Financial Software, during which he maintained engagement and buy-in from all stakeholders, including IT. McDermott broke new ground with Flywire’s Ellucian Banner integration to enable multi-account ledgers in SFS and allow payment plans for both tuition and accommodation payments. Very quickly after go-live, the university saw 10,000 payment plans completed and had reports of the solution’s positive impact on student mental health. University of Kent (Payment Security): The University of Kent team have made significant strides in payment security, achieving ongoing PCI DSS compliance, meeting acquirer obligations and making payment security a part of their regular business practices. Despite competing priorities, they successfully reduced the scope of their payment environment including migrating key payments to Flywire and adopting a strategy of outsourcing payments to trusted third parties.

The University of Kent team have made significant strides in payment security, achieving ongoing PCI DSS compliance, meeting acquirer obligations and making payment security a part of their regular business practices. Despite competing priorities, they successfully reduced the scope of their payment environment including migrating key payments to Flywire and adopting a strategy of outsourcing payments to trusted third parties. University of Hertfordshire (Integration Excellence): The institution successfully transitioned all their student income (including domestic) to Flywire including a transformative two-way data exchange for multiple cohorted students using recurring payments.

The institution successfully transitioned all their student income (including domestic) to Flywire including a transformative two-way data exchange for multiple cohorted students using recurring payments. Nicholas Brierley, University of Lancashire (Best Practice Leader): Always focused on continuous improvement, Nick Brierley consistently embraces Flywire’s best practice advice as he looks for ways to strengthen his university’s outlook through smarter processes and innovation. This year, this meant he deployed a number of direct Flywire integrations, delivering measurable operational benefits while enhancing the end-to-end payer experience.

Always focused on continuous improvement, Nick Brierley consistently embraces Flywire’s best practice advice as he looks for ways to strengthen his university’s outlook through smarter processes and innovation. This year, this meant he deployed a number of direct Flywire integrations, delivering measurable operational benefits while enhancing the end-to-end payer experience. University of Hertfordshire (Process Innovation): The institution undertook a major project to completely redesign their payment strategy and the student/payer experience. Not only were they committed to revolutionary change but they also made one major pivot, and a couple of minor ones, part way through the project to implement further improvements identified as the project progressed.

The institution undertook a major project to completely redesign their payment strategy and the student/payer experience. Not only were they committed to revolutionary change but they also made one major pivot, and a couple of minor ones, part way through the project to implement further improvements identified as the project progressed. University of Strathclyde (Payer Journey Innovation): Deployed several direct Flywire integrations to enhance the payer journey while delivering measurable operational benefits at the same time.

Deployed several direct Flywire integrations to enhance the payer journey while delivering measurable operational benefits at the same time. Kingston University London & University of Oxford (New Product Collaboration): Both universities stepped up as vital development partners, dedicating time, expertise and valuable insights which contributed to the successful launch of Flywire’s Financial Aid Disbursement solution in the U.K. market.

Both universities stepped up as vital development partners, dedicating time, expertise and valuable insights which contributed to the successful launch of Flywire’s Financial Aid Disbursement solution in the U.K. market. Chris Billington, Kingston University, London (Outstanding Contribution): Chris’s active participation in the development of Flywire solutions benefits the wider sector significantly: in the past few years, under his leadership, Kingston University has been a crucial development partner, refining Flywire’s Student Financial Software and Financial Aid Disbursement solutions to best meet the needs of the U.K. higher education sector.





About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare, and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports approximately 5,000** clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook .

**Excludes clients from Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions

