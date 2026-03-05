Sabatino/Mastrocola Insurance Agency Selects Applied Digital Agency to Scale Commercial Lines Business and Reduce Administrative Work

Chicago, IL., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Sabatino/Mastrocola Insurance Agency has selected Applied Digital Agency to modernize its agency management infrastructure and support the business’s accelerating commercial lines growth. Implementing foundational management system Applied Epic and natively integrated financial management Applied Pay will allow the agency to replace manual, disconnected processes with automated workflows that provide clearer visibility across personal and commercial accounts, from sales to quoting and submissions to servicing and payments, enabling the business to grow without additional resource investment.

“We're growing at a fast pace, and we needed to get ahead of system limitations before it became too difficult to change,” said Rocco Longo, owner, Sabatino Insurance Agency. “Applied gives us the compatibility and commercial lines resources to scale confidently, enabling us to double our book without additional resources .”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines quoting and automation, reporting and analytics, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“We are entering a new era of what an agency management system can do — one where AI doesn’t just support workflows, but actively does the work, eliminating the manual tasks that have long consumed agency staff and transforming the AMS into a true system of action,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “For agencies like Sabatino/Mastrocola Insurance Agency that are focused on growth, this shift matters because when AI handles the administrative burden, agents can focus on higher-value work, with Applied Digital Agency providing the intelligent, connected workflows that increase capacity and support efficient, sustainable scale.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Sabatino/Mastrocola Insurance Agency

Sabatino/Mastrocola Insurance Agency is a full-service independent insurance agency with over

40 years in business, serving individuals and businesses from its location in Everett,

Massachusetts. The agency writes auto, home, commercial, flood, bonding, life, and IRA

insurance across both personal and commercial lines, and is known for its multilingual staff

serving English-, Spanish-, Portuguese-, and Italian-speaking clients. With a focus on competitive markets and superior customer service, Sabatino/Mastrocola continues to grow its

commercial book and expand the breadth of coverage solutions it delivers to the communities it serves.