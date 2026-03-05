Big Sky Asset Management Surpasses $100 Million in Acquisitions in 90 Days Across Five Transactions with Four Capital Partners

DALLAS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Asset Management, LLC ("Big Sky") announced the completion of five healthcare real estate acquisitions totaling more than $100 million over the last 90 days. The transactions, each executed with separate sellers, include a surgical hospital in Corpus Christi, an ambulatory surgery center and medical outpatient building in Plano, an ambulatory surgery center in San Antonio, a multi-tenant medical outpatient building in Frisco, and an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Denton.

The portfolio encompasses approximately 196,000 square feet of medical real estate across five properties in high-growth Texas markets. Each asset is fully leased to established healthcare operators under long-term triple-net lease structures with contractual annual rent escalations, providing stable and predictable cash flow supported by mission-critical healthcare delivery.

The acquired properties include a 94,095-square-foot surgical hospital in Corpus Christi strategically positioned on a major acute-care hospital campus, a 20,028-square-foot ophthalmology-focused ambulatory surgery center and medical outpatient building in Plano near a leading regional medical center, a 12,270-square-foot gastroenterology ambulatory surgery center in San Antonio adjacent to a 284-bed hospital, a 31,703-square-foot multi-tenant medical outpatient building in Frisco serving thirteen specialized medical practices, and a 38,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility in Denton leased to a partnership affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Health and strategically positioned adjacent to Medical City Denton. The properties are located in some of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, supported by strong population growth and favorable demographic trends driving long-term demand for healthcare services.

“Closing more than $100 million of healthcare real estate across five transactions with four institutional partners in just 90 days speaks to the strength of our sourcing engine and the depth of our capital relationships,” said Jason Signor, CEO of Big Sky Asset Management. “What makes this period particularly notable is the breadth of what we acquired - from a nearly 100,000-square-foot surgical hospital to specialized ambulatory surgery centers to a multi-tenant medical outpatient campus. That range reflects the versatility of our platform and our ability to underwrite and execute across the full spectrum of healthcare real estate, from surgical hospitals to inpatient rehabilitation facilities to specialized ambulatory surgery centers.”

The five acquisitions follow the closing of Big Sky Fund III, the firm's third dedicated healthcare real estate investment vehicle. With an active pipeline of opportunities across multiple markets, Big Sky continues to expand its national portfolio of essential healthcare properties.

About Big Sky Asset Management, LLC

Big Sky Asset Management is a Dallas-based real estate investment firm focused exclusively on the acquisition and management of healthcare real estate across the United States. With approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management spanning 48 properties across 17 states and more than 3.3 million square feet of medical real estate, Big Sky leverages its deep understanding of U.S. healthcare delivery to source high-quality, off-market opportunities. The firm’s portfolio includes medical outpatient buildings, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty hospitals, and clinics leased to established health systems and medical operators. Big Sky combines a rigorous, multi-tiered underwriting process with hands-on operational expertise and commits significant capital alongside its investors to ensure full alignment of interests. For more information, visit www.bigskymed.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76db2a0d-324e-444c-90b1-d422a355483f