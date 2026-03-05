Sempra Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sempra, (“Sempra" or the "Company") (NYSE:SRE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/sempra. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Sempra’s stock price fell $16.54, or 19%, to close at $70.64 per share on February 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news on February 25, 2025, that Sempra released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opened, reporting $3.76 billion in annual revenue, which missed consensus estimates by $970 million. The Company also lowered its 2025 earnings guidance to $4.50 per share at the midpoint from a previous outlook of $5.00 per share at the midpoint, attributing the disappointing results to “higher interest and operating expenses and lower consumption primarily due to mild weather,” among other things.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

