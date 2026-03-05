Go RVing Launches RV-2-50 Travel Passport in Celebration of America 250

Washington, D.C., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go RVing is hitting the road in a big way with the launch of its RV-2-50 Travel Passport, a nationwide program designed to inspire RV travel and celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The Travel Passport expands on Go RVing’s RV-2-50 program, inviting the 8.1 million American RV-owning houses and growing, to explore the country by RV while documenting their journey along the way, rewarding one grand prize winner with a $5,000 adventure fund to plan their dream 2027 RV getaway.

The RV-2-50 Travel Passport is a physical, small-format journal that invites travelers to document their RV trips throughout 2026. Passports are available at more than 100 participating RV dealerships, campgrounds, and RV shows nationwide. Not able to pick up a physical passport? No worries! Download and print your own digital passport on Go RVing’s RV-2-50 website.

Whether travelers follow one of the 17+ official RV-2-50 itineraries or chart their own adventures with family, four-legged friends or solo, RVing offers flexibility, accessibility and affordability for consumers looking to explore at their own pace. As travelers visit iconic landmarks, national parks, and the spaces between, Go RVing encourages them to capture their favorite moments and share them online with the official #RV250 hashtag. Once they submit their photos and videos via the official Go RVing RV-2-50 trip submission form they will be entered for the chance to win the $5,000 grand prize trip fund. The first 250 people to submit content via the form will receive Go RVing swag. Entry period runs through September 15, 2026.

“The RV-2-50 Travel Passport is more than just a souvenir, it’s a reason for people to get outside this year and explore our beautiful country during America’s 250th birthday,” said Karen Redfern, Chief Marketing Officer of GoRVing. “America’s 250th birthday is a once-in-a-generation milestone, and there’s no better way to experience the history, landscapes, and communities that define our country than through the freedom of RV travel.”

With hotel and flight prices skyrocketing across America, the RV lifestyle offers the most budget-friendly, comfortable and flexible way to reconnect with nature and create new memories. According to CBRE Hotels Advisory Group, RV vacations are on average up to 60% less expensive than comparable flight and hotel vacations for a family of four–even when accounting for the RV purchase.

To learn more about the RV-2-50 Travel Passport Program, find a participating dealership, or submit photos, travelers can visit the Go RVing website. For additional inspiration, head to Go RVing’s social channels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Go RVing:

Go RVing is the consumer-facing voice of the RV industry with a mission to inspire potential RVers, spark curiosity, and raise awareness about the benefits and accessibility of RVing through rich, authentic, and diverse storytelling. They provide resources for first-timers, including directions to RV dealers, renters and sites to purchase, budget tips, recipes for the road, expert advice and more. Go RVing also provides a platform to amplify the voices of adventure campers, leisure campers, foodies, tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, families, digital nomads, and more, by empowering them to share their own RVing stories in their own words.

